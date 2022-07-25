From 29 to 31 July, from 18 to 01, the third edition of Arte-19 | returns Virus Virtual Reality Game, the entirely free festival curated by Fusolab 2.0 that investigates the connection between art and technology by intertwining theater, music, visual arts and net art in a new form of hybrid and transmedia communication. The interactive event plays between real and virtual, between viruses and antidotes, between live performances and digital installations. The project, promoted by Roma Capitale – Department of Culture, is the winner of the triennial Public Notice “Roman Summer 2020 – 2021 – 2022” curated by the Cultural Activities Department and is carried out in collaboration with Siae. The interactive game-festival – now in its third and final phase this year – wanted to take its cue from the three moments imposed by the pandemic, evocatively declining the concepts of distance, innovation and adaptation to rethink art through artistic meta-performances that they mix traditional arts with new media art. The event will take place at Casilino Sky Park, in viale della Bella Villa 106.

The public will be able to visit, play and interact with the works with free admission without the need for reservations. The works: A tunnel of lights that generates the illusion of an infinite mirror for 41.87200, 12.58278 by Robert Sochacki produced by Rome Glocal Brightness; the virtual photography and game art exhibition Games Art Exhibit curated by Neoludica in collaboration with NextUs Collective; the Original graffiti-mapping videomapping in which a graffiti becomes an animated digital installation and the VR live painting session where the work is navigated in the virtual world, both by V3rbo; web and VR performance in the interactive quiz show What is Art by Federico Cianciaruso, Simone Giustinelli and Giacomo Sette; the performance of A / V dance D014463 by Roberto di Maio and Valentina Sansone in which the dancer interacts with her most intimate memories, projected on the screen behind her; the conjugation of electronic sounds and images from the web produced by an AI (artificial intelligence) in the Black Novels project by Michele Mattei (Videosolid) and Nicolò Temperini (N: CK) and the Live VR Graffiti Jam curated by Mirko Pierri of a.DNA: the four urban artists Orghone, Lady Nina, Muges and Neon perform in the virtual world and then transpose “the pieces” made directly into the analog world. Furthermore, also in this 3.0 edition there will be lectures and workshops.

The gamification of Arte-19 | Virus Virtual Reality Game offers, for the third and final appointment, an immersive experience that allows once again to reflect together and fill too many empty spaces left by the pandemic. While inventing new shared stories, learning the innovative tools that this complex historical moment has offered us the opportunity to discover.