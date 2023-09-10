Gomez is looking for a team and Italy could be a life choice: after Sansone at Lecce and Pereyra’s return to Udine, those without contracts are moving. And excellent names still remain in the background

Carlo Laudisa

What if Papu Gomez also returns now? These are hot days for the free agent market. And the world champion with the Albiceleste, now former Sevilla, is evaluating various opportunities in Italy and abroad. At 35 years old, the Argentine striker who has been a protagonist for Atalanta for a long time has been linked to multiple clubs in recent days. In particular, rumors have emerged regarding Inter, in reference to the health conditions of Alexis Sanchez but from Viale della Liberazione they are certain that they can count on the Chilean and ensure that they have not pursued alternative paths.

and now the dad? — This is why the Saudi option remains valid for Papu, given that he is now free and therefore there are no booking costs. The striker gave up a salary of 2 million net in Andalusia: who can satisfy him in Serie A? Of course, if he signed a two-year contract he could take advantage of the Growth Decree, considering that he had now been in Spain for three years. And saving half the taxes has a significant impact. Precisely this rumor makes a discussion with Monza possible, always on the hunt for attacking talent. What is certain is that the Gomez family is always at home in Bergamo. Demonstrating that a solution in Serie A could represent a lifestyle choice. See also Dakar | Loeb penalized by 5 minutes. Al-Attiyah, it is now done

here Lecce — At this point of the season two opposing needs collide: the desire of the free agents to return to the field and the reflections of the clubs who are waiting for new feedback from the championship before further interventions on the market. Just read the latest operations of Lecce and Udinese to identify a trend. For example, Nicola Sansone chose to be a mother hen in the youngest team in the championship with a two-year contract. On the other hand, his salary has dropped significantly: in Bologna the winger earned 1.8 million net, while now it drops to 500 thousand plus bonuses. For the player it is an opportunity for revenge, while Corvino enriches the offensive department, stimulating the competition.

here Udine — Instead in Udine there was a sort of compromise between the Argentine Roberto Pereyra and the Friulian leaders. The stuttering start to the championship for Sottil’s team advised the management to quickly close a negotiation that had been going on for some time. In parallel, however, the 1.5 million euro salary was reduced, with the framework of incentives to motivate the prodigal son. In any case, the number of players looking for a new contract is growing, despite many of them having been free since July 1st. See also Kupp phenomenon, the Rams beat Seattle. Packers and Chiefs, good signs

excellent names — The companies’ strategies also lead to sensational sacrifices in order to make ends meet. And now the majority is inevitably entering the category of the unemployed: especially in the lower leagues. Excellent names also appear in this list. From the now former Manchester United goalkeeper (the Spaniard David De Gea) to Edin Hazard, at the end of his run with Real Madrid. Speaking of old acquaintances, however, Iago Falque’s resolution with the America of Cali is fresh. Fortunately, the Spaniard escaped unharmed from a shooting near the club’s sports center on August 18, and yesterday decided to terminate his contract with the Colombians. He wants to return to Europe. With us he played between Genoa, Rome and Turin. Only sweet memories?