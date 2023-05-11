The Nerazzurri fans rejoiced after the 2-0 win against Milan, but they know that anything is possible: “It seems absurd to write it, but the only regret is the result: the 3-0 was everything.” Applause for Inzaghi and criticism of the Var for the Krunic-Bastoni contact. And Gagliardini’s missed goal…

Inter won the first half and so let’s celebrate, yes, but without thinking of having already closed the case. Nerazzurri fans make themselves heard on social media, as is normal after a Euroderby brought home. But it is more the head than the heart that guides the fingers on the keyboard, so everyone preaches calm: “An excellent 2-0 but nothing has been said yet, because we haven’t finished the game: head down and pedaling”. This tweet encapsulates the thoughts of the Inter fans: great satisfaction, but it’s better to wait before partying.

REGRETS — The Nerazzurri world remains down to earth: “Then I’d like to understand why we avoided playing the second half, but this morning for a 0-2 we would have sacrificed our eldest son. Now calm down, nothing has happened yet”. Or even: “It seems absurd to write it, but the only regret is the result: the 3-0 was everything. Now we have to continue playing as if we were 0-0 because matches can change with an episode. For the rest, they will changes are fundamental”. Net of what may be superstition or the awareness that anything can happen when they return (“With a cool head, the Interista has more anxiety today than yesterday. He’s happy, but he knows that Inter is capable of anything”), the fans of ‘Inter are however satisfied with the result brought home: “When Inter decides to play Inter, there is none for anyone”. See also Rigoberto Urán: photos of serious injuries after a hard fall: 'I was back m...'

DZEKO AND INZAGHI — The Nerazzurri people celebrate a rediscovered team, but also the individuals. There is something for everyone, starting from Edin Dzeko (“They should invent a separate vocabulary to be able to describe the wisdom contained in every single play of this player”) up to Simone Inzaghi, to whom many merits are attributed: ” The goals from Dzeko and Mkhitaryan demonstrate why Inzaghi coaches Inter and we coach on Twitter.” Lucid and still calm analysis, therefore, but also a lot of joy: “After decades of Nerazzurri support, I’ll now be able to answer the question without hesitation: ‘Which goal did you yell at the most?’. They’re still shocked at the bar: on the other hand they don’t know my 20-year account with Abbiati”. The reference is to Dzeko’s goal.

LEAO AND THE VAR — There is no shortage of barbs and controversies. Even for Inter fans, Leao is a theme: “To anyone who says ‘Leao wasn’t there’, you can answer that we haven’t had Skriniar since January”. While the contact between Krunic and Bastoni in the Milan area in the second half made the Nerazzurri fans hoarse: “Then one day, not today, you’ll explain to me how in the Var era certain things are allowed on a football field, a football field eh, not in a boxing ring. Take it easy, not today”; “Krunic’s punch in the box. Penalty kick. It’s red. This is a steal”; “In the Var era in a Champions League semi-final: shameful! The penalty plus the red light for Krunic is missing”. And Gagliardini’s chance in the 83rd minute… “I didn’t sleep in it tonight”. See also Lukaku, the apologies and the appeal to the curve: "Stay close to us and still believe in us"

