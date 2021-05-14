After having celebrated the scudetto, Inter are going through a very difficult time. President Steven Zhang has asked the staff to give up two months of salary, but without explaining what the sports plan will be for the next course. That is still unclear and is the reason why Antonio Conte he has left his future up in the air several times. And if the coach leaves, according to ‘Corriere dello Sport’, several heavyweights in the locker room could be tempted to imitate him.

Lukaku, for example, has returned to be in the sights of Manchester City and Chelsea. The Italian club will ask for 120 million for his file and the player, who in Milan is very happy, without Conte would not rule out leaving. For this reason, he would have told his surroundings to leave open communications with blues and citizens.

Lautaro, for its part, must negotiate its renewal, although according to the Italian media Real Madrid would have returned to be interested in their situation. The Argentine forward wanted to reassure the Inter fans. “I’m very happy to be at Inter, I can’t think of anything else than to be here. In the past I was close to Barcelona. After making a decision, I chose to stay here and I was not wrong, “Lautaro said this Friday in an interview with Sky Sport Italia. Achraf has also been a key man of the scudetto and from the club they assure that they do not plan to sell him, but Bayern have been trying to plan his signing for several weeks.

We must also be careful with the situation of Bastoni, who with Conte has grown a lot and has been waiting for four months to sign his renewal, as his agent has revealed. Inter, meanwhile, will first try to put on the market Vidal, Alexis, Brozovic, Skriniar and De Vrij, but everything will depend on the offers that arrive and, above all, on the will of the players. Without Conte, keeping the team’s level high will be difficult.