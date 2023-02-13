Last winter market the name of Franck Kessié was on the starting line of FC Barcelona. The player along with his agent were surveyed by both Premier League and Serie A clubs, however, the same midfielder from the Ivory Coast asked his representative team not to accept anything from anyone, as his intention was clear, he wanted be at least six more months in Xavi’s box to try to win a place.
The footballer hoped that as the season progressed and the calendar tightened he would have options to add minutes and show his quality. And indeed, Franck was right with his prediction, Sergio Busquets’ injury has opened a door for the player and at least in the duels against Sevilla and Villarreal he has shown himself to live up to what the culé team demands today. However, his suitors still dream of signing him, the most, Inter Milan from Serie A.
The whole of the city of fashion values routes to seek to sign the player in the summer market. The club still considers that the culés may be interested in an exchange for Brozovic, but in the event that Barcelona rejects, they would look for a transfer with an option and even an obligation to purchase if necessary, they report from the newspaper Sport. Everything will be decided until the summer, once the coaching staff defines the validity of the player in the squad and Franck himself considers whether or not the culé team is the best for his career.
#Inter #Milan #forget #Franck #Kessié
Leave a Reply