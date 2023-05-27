Inter Milan is experiencing a year worth remembering. They have managed to reach the Champions League final, and recently became Italian Cup champions by beating Fiorentina by a score of 2-1, with a brace from Lautaro Martínez.
There are some footballers who are about to end their contract. Some have the possibility of renewing, while others would have a foot and a half out of the club. Here we present who it is.
The central defender Milan Skriniar His contract with the Inter team ends on June 30.
However, his possible renewal is up in the air, due to the lumbar vertebra injury that has kept him away from the courts.
The Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku The contract with the Italian club ends on June 30. However, there are ample possibilities that he will leave, this due to the bad moment that the attacker is experiencing.
Another defense to the list, now it’s the turn of Stefan deVrij. The Dutchman ends his contract with Internacional and there have been no talks for its possible renewal.
The Italian midfielder Roberto Gagliardini His contract with Inter Milan ends on June 30.
He is one of the fans’ favourites, and his work speaks for itself on the field. There is a good chance that he will renew with the club.
the right side Raoul Bellanova His loan ends in June, although there is a possibility that the Italian team will make the purchase option valid. You have to remember that his letter belongs to Cagliari.
Edin Dzeko He has had an up-and-down season at the Italian club. He still played 31 games and scored 9 goals in this season that ended. His fate remains up in the air.
The experienced winger Francesco Acerbi His loan ends and he has to report to Lazio, however, there is a good chance that Inter will make the purchase option valid.
At 34 years of age, he appears on this list Danilo D’Ambrosio. In this season that came to an end he played only 14 games. It seems difficult for him to renew with the institution of the International.
Another of the footballers who has a foot and a half outside the club is dalbert henrique. The player tore his cruciate ligaments and this ended up marginalizing him from professional courts.
The second goalkeeper of the club, Samir Handanovic, contract ends on June 30. So far, the 38-year-old goalkeeper has not had talks for a possible renewal.
The experienced goalkeeper of Inter Milan, Alex Cordaz, he turned 40, and this could have been his last season in his career as a professional footballer. Although anything could happen.
