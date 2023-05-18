Inter Milan and AC Milan was one of the semifinals of the Champions League in this edition, finally it was the Nerazzurri team that prevailed over their neighbors after in the first leg they won by two goals to nil and in the match back they were imposed again by the minimum. In this way, the team trained by Simone Inzaghi is the first team that has earned its ticket to the Turkish city of Istanbul, to be one of the two teams that will play the final of the highest competition in European football.
On the other hand, today it remained to be decided which would be the group that would accompany the Italians to play this tournament. Real Madrid and Manchester City faced each other in the other semifinals to get that place. In the first leg, played at the Santiago Bernabéu, the game was tied at one after De Bruyne’s shot from distance put the tie back on the scoreboard, offsetting Vinicius’s goal that momentarily put the madridistas ahead in the tie .
Finally, Manchester City was superior to Real Madrid and is the team that won a ticket to the final in Istanbul.
Below we will show you the players from both finalist teams who had never played in the Champions League final before:
At Inter Milan all the players are rookies in this type of match. There is no player from the Italian team who has played a match of this caliber before. Yes, there have been players who have played in the semifinals, such as Onana and Dzeko
Manchester City reached a Champions League final in the 2021 season, and two years later they have entered the dispute for this title again. They maintain the bulk of that squad, there are few players who make their debut in this type of match. These players are: Haaland, Akanji, Lewis and Julián Álvarez
|
Player
|
Equipment
|
Onana
|
Inter de Milan
|
handanovic
|
Inter de Milan
|
acerbi
|
Inter de Milan
|
Bastoni
|
Inter de Milan
|
dimarco
|
Inter de Milan
|
Skriniar
|
Inter de Milan
|
dumfries
|
Inter de Milan
|
darmian
|
Inter de Milan
|
DeVrij
|
Inter de Milan
|
D’Ambrosio
|
Inter de Milan
|
Barella
|
Inter de Milan
|
Çalhanoglu
|
Inter de Milan
|
brozovic
|
Inter de Milan
|
Mkhitaryan
|
Inter de Milan
|
Gosen
|
Inter de Milan
|
asllani
|
Inter de Milan
|
gagliardini
|
Inter de Milan
|
Lautaro Martinez
|
Inter de Milan
|
lukaku
|
Inter de Milan
|
Dzeko
|
Inter de Milan
|
Joaquin Correa
|
Inter de Milan
|
Bellanova
|
Inter de Milan
|
Haaland
|
Manchester City
|
Akanji
|
Manchester City
|
Julian Alvarez
|
Manchester City
|
Lewis
|
Manchester City
