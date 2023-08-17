The world champion Lionel Andrés Messi has revolutionized Inter Miami of the United States in all aspects, not only financially with the impressive increase in jersey sales and rapid ticket sales, among other aspects, but also in football. , where it is already in the end of the League Cup after beating the Philadelphia Union 4-1, with another great goal from him.
More news about Leo Messi
Waiting for what will be the grand final against Nashville, next Saturday, August 19, another piece of news has just been confirmed that involves the Rosario star and is that the Inter-American Cup will be played again, with the participation of the clubs that establish themselves in each of the continental tournaments.
CONMEBOL and CONCACAF, the two confederations of this continent, agreed that in 2024 the Inter-American Cup will return, which will be a home run between the champions of the 2023 Concachampions (León de México), the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2023 Copa Libertadores and the 2023 Copa Sudamericana.
What has to happen for Messi to play in the Inter-American Cup?
May Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup, a tournament in which it is in the final, which will be played against Nashville next Saturday. If crowned, it would also be the first title in the club’s history.
Can any Argentine team face Messi?
Yes. If Inter Miami qualifies, they could face Boca or Racing as the winner of the Copa Libertadores (they meet in the quarterfinals and then they should be crowned), or with Defensa y Justicia or Estudiantes, who are in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. “Halcón” faces Botafogo, while “Pincha” faces Corinthians.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#InterAmerican #Cup #participating #happen #Messi #play
Leave a Reply