Images of members of the Patriotic Union (UP) murdered and disappeared, in the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá, on October 29, 2018. Daniel Garzon Herazo (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

More than 30 years of litigation, of waiting, culminated this Monday. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights condemned the Colombian State for the extermination of more than 6,000 members and militants of the Patriotic Union, a left-wing political party that emerged from peace negotiations between the Government and the now-defunct FARC guerrilla, and that was eliminated at the point of violence in the 80s and 90s of the 20th century.

“The State of Colombia is responsible for the human rights violations committed to the detriment of more than 6,000 victims who are members and militants of the Unión Patriotica (“UP”) political party starting in 1984 and for more than twenty years”, indicates the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. . With those words he settled a legal controversy that had bogged down the process. The Colombian State had partially accepted its responsibility for these events, but claimed that there were 300 and not 6,000 victims.

The differences also lay in whether the responsibility of the State was indirect. In its sentence, the I/A Court HR has clearly stated that “for the acts that violated international obligations, there are overlapping forms of direct responsibility that stem from the direct participation of state agents and non-state actors”; that this occurred at different moments of the acts of violence against the members of the UP; and that there were “various mechanisms of tolerance, acquiescence and collaboration for these to happen,” according to the statement.

The UP was born in 1985 from frustrated peace negotiations between the FARC and the government of Belisario Betancur. They quickly began to have a strong political presence throughout the national territory and in 1986 they had 15 parliamentarians. But at the same time, paramilitary violence against them increased. Today it is known, and the IACHR confirms it, that it was an “alliance between paramilitary groups, with sectors of traditional politics, the public force and business groups” that came together to annihilate them. Two presidential candidates from his political formation, Jaime Pardo Leal and his successor, Bernardo Jaramillo, were assassinated in the 1980s.

The violence against them was not only physical but also ended the possibilities of association as a political group. In this sentence, the Inter-American Court affirms that they also violated the recognition of legal status. In 2002 the National Electoral Council (CNE) withdrew their legal status when they did not obtain enough seats. It was impossible, their candidates had been assassinated. In 2013, the CNE reversed that decision and in 2015 they participated again in elections. Today they maintain legal status and are part of the left-wing coalition called the Historical Pact.

Some of the survivors and relatives of those killed have reacted to the sentence. The current Minister of Culture, Patricia Ariza, who belonged to this political formation, said that it was a memorable day. “I am a survivor and I carry in my heart all those killed. Memory, justice and affection are part of the reparation, ”she wrote.

Something similar to Senator Iván Cepeda, whose father, Manuel Cepeda, was assassinated. “It is a sentence that, without a doubt, does justice to three decades of struggle and that constitutes a precedent so that a political genocide does not occur again in Colombia,” he said through a video and recalled that the sentence dictates a series of reparation measures.

Among them, the Inter-American Court ensures that, within a period of no more than 2 years, investigations should be promoted to clarify the truth of these crimes, carry out a search for the disappeared; provide medical and psychological treatment to the victims who request it and carry out a public act of acknowledgment of international responsibility. The State must also create a national day in commemoration of the victims of the Patriotic Union, build a monument in memory of those killed and put plaques in at least 5 public places to remember them. The Court also orders that a documentary be made “on the violence and stigmatization against the Patriotic Union” and academic forums that focus on the stigmatization that these militants have suffered.

In addition to these activities, the State will have to inform the IACHR how it is going to protect or improve the existing protection mechanisms for leaders of the UP; and finally pay the “amounts established in the Judgment for compensation for pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages.”

Justice Minister Néstor Osuna said they will abide by the ruling. “The sentence of the Inter-American Court of DH on the extermination of the UP calls us to reflect on the society that we were and that we cannot return to be, never again,” he assured.

