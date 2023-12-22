Two weeks after former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori left the Barbadillo prison in Lima, thanks to a resolution of the Constitutional Court, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IAC Court) issued a statement this Thursday in which it resolves that the Peruvian State “was in contempt.” This is how the organization refers to the repeated resolutions that demanded that the Peruvian justice system refrain from releasing Fujimori by “not observing the standards of international law” in the pardon that was granted to him six years ago.

In 2009, the politician of Japanese descent was sentenced to 25 years in prison when his direct responsibility for the massacres in the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta cases was determined. However, on December 24, 2017, the head of state at the time, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, pardoned him, alleging that Fujimori “suffers from a progressive, degenerative and incurable disease and that prison conditions pose a serious risk to his life. health and integrity.” In October 2018, the Supreme Court concluded that said presidential pardon “contravenes the victims' right of access to justice” and that, therefore, “it has no legal effects.” In this way, Fujimori was forced to return to prison in January 2019.

But this story still needs several chapters. In March 2022, the Constitutional Court declared a habeas corpus case in favor of the convicted person, once again leaving the door ajar for his release. But it was not until last month that the case was reactivated: the Constitutional Court ordered that a judge “proceed in accordance with his powers,” that is, to execute the habeas corpus, but he rather declared it inadmissible. Given this, on December 5, three magistrates of the TC – including the president, Francisco Morales Saravia, and the vice president, Luz Pacheco Zerga – were the ones who resolved: they declared the appeal for reconsideration of the March 2022 sentence founded and ordered the immediate release of the former president. Despite the fact that the president of the Inter-American Court, Ricardo Pérez Manrique, issued a resolution that same day requiring the State to “refrain from executing the order of the TC,” Fujimori was released on Wednesday, December 6 with the last rays of the day Since he entered the house of his daughter, Keiko Fujimori, nothing more has been heard from him.

In its ruling, the Inter-American Court claims to have verified that the former president “was in special conditions of confinement,” so much so that he had no problems every time he required medication, emergency care, and transfers out of the prison to receive specialized medical care. They question that “the decision of the Constitutional Court did not carry out a weighing that took into account the impact that the pardon for serious violations of human rights has on the right of access to justice of the victims and their families.” They point out that it was not taken into account that “Fujimori has not paid the civil reparation to the victims imposed in the sentence”, which amounts to 57 million soles, equivalent to 15 million 405 thousand dollars. And they emphasize that the TC “not only did not carry out a conventionality control, but also included an incorrect reference to the norms of the American Convention”, which establish the possibility of pardon only in people sentenced to death and not in Fujimori, sentenced to a sentence of 25 years.

In the document also, the Inter-American Court emphasizes that “it is not up to the Constitutional Court of Peru to determine when a decision of this International Court is mandatory, since its obligation arises from the ratification of the American Convention by Peru and the recognition that it made of the contentious jurisdiction of the Inter-American Court.” In that sense, it indicates that the TC “arrogates to itself a function that does not correspond to it.” The highest interpreter of the Constitution is in the eye of the storm, since two of his magistrates have denounced that Fujimori's release was never on the agenda and was not submitted to the deliberation of the Plenary. One of them, Manuel Monteagudo Valdez, has requested that the annulment of the ruling be discussed.

In another section of the document, the supranational Court emphasizes that the Government of Dina Boluarte “did not adopt a position regarding the impact of the decision of the Constitutional Court nor did it refer to the questions of said internal court about the powers of this international Court in matter of compliance supervision.” After a two-week silence regarding Fujimori's release, President Boluarte only spoke out last Tuesday. “It has been a mandate from the Constitutional Court and if we as Executive had not complied we would be incurring in non-compliance with that mandate, consequently, we have addressed the internal jurisdiction of our country,” he justified, forgetting the international obligations that Peru has assumed. since he signed the Pact of San José.

Has the Executive tightened the rope for an eventual renunciation of the American Convention on Human Rights? The chancellor, Javier González-Olaechea, has briefly said that he “is not on the Government's agenda” and has insisted that “as a Government they could not question” the decision of the Constitutional Court. Be that as it may, César Muñoz, associate director for the Americas of Human Rights Watch, has indicated that with this contempt, contrary to international law, Peru will join Haiti, Nicaragua, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela, countries that have failed to comply with sentences of the Inter-American Court.

Finally, the Court has decided on “reinforced supervision” of Fujimori's release. This means that, no later than March 4, 2024, the State presents a report on compliance with its obligation to investigate, prosecute and punish the serious violations of human rights in the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta cases. Furthermore, this transgression will be included in the annual report submitted to the General Assembly of the Organization of American States. A kind of blacklist from which it will not leave unless it is proven that it has taken the “necessary measures to comply with the reparations ordered in the sentences.”