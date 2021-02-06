In the midst of the strong controversy over the opposition’s complaints about the violation of human rights by the mandatory quarantines of the Gildo Insfrán government in Formosa to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) said this Saturday that “They received worrying information”, in particular “about compulsory and involuntary quarantines in Isolation or Health Care Centers (CAS)”. And he urged the province to guarantee rights.

In a series of publications from the official Twitter account, the IACHR stated that together with the Office of the Special Rapporteur on Economic, Social, Cultural and Environmental Rights “they received worrying information on measures adopted during the # COVID19 pandemic by Formosan authorities, which would have disproportionate nature and could be contrary to inter-American human rights norms and standards. “

The publication of the IACHR follows the controversial visit of the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla Corti to the province, who in a press conference stated: “There are no clandestine detention centers in Formosa, it is almost a joke; no Human Rights are systematically violated in Formosa; there are no crimes against humanity in Formosa, I want to make that clear. “

#Argentina🇦🇷 The @CIDH and his @DESCA_CIDH received worrying information about measures taken during the pandemic of the # COVID19 by Formosan authorities, which would be disproportionate and could be contrary to inter-American regulations and standards of #DDHH. one – IACHR – IACHR (@CIDH) February 6, 2021

Beyond that official visit, which was criticized and denounced by the opposition, the IACHR detailed part of the complaints it received: “Of particular concern is information on mandatory and involuntary quarantines in Isolation or Health Care Centers (CAS), for indeterminate time in unsanitary and unsafe conditions; mistreatment; and raid on the home of a health professional “.

And in the third tweet, the international body states: “The IACHR recognizes the autonomy of the State of Argentina in the implementation of measures to contain COVID19; and urges Formosa to guarantee the right to health, personal integrity, and respect to fundamental freedoms and to implement its Res. 1/20 and 4/20 “.

This week, the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers, Santiago Cafiero received at the Casa Rosada Amnesty International, which had denounced human rights violations in that province, and officials from the Insfrán government.

Last weekend, the entity had sent a letter to the government in which it stated that in Formosa there are “de facto” restrictions on freedom. “Due to its involuntary nature and the mechanisms through which it has been implemented, compulsive and indiscriminate quarantine has constituted a de facto deprivation of liberty in unsanitary conditions for an indeterminate time and in an arbitrary manner,” the text said.

In response, Cafiero disqualified Amnesty by saying: “You don’t have to come and tell us what we have to do with human rights.”

The truth is that a meeting was coordinated and in addition to Amnesty The deputy governor of Formosa, Eber Solís, was present, who arrived accompanied by the province’s Minister of Government, Justice, Security and Labor, Jorge González; and Claudia Rodríguez, official of the Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Human Development of Formosa.

And now the controversy is rekindled by the expressions of the IACHR, chaired by the Mexican commissioner Joel Hernández García, and dependent on the Organization of American States (OAS), which has the former Uruguayan Foreign Minister Luis Almagro as secretary general.