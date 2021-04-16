The handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Formosa is once again generating controversy. After the journalistic complaint that showed how a group of pregnant women was hiding in the mountains to prevent the provincial police from transferring them against their will to an isolation center, this Friday the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) granted precautionary measures in favor of 7 indigenous women from the town of El Potrillo.

In a statement, the IACHR asked Argentina to “adopt the necessary measures to protect the rights to life, personal integrity, and health of the beneficiaries. In particular, the adoption of immediate measures that enable access to adequate medical care, according to the applicable international standards. These measures must be adopted in accordance with the prior, free and informed consent of the beneficiaries, and with a perspective of cultural and linguistic relevance, taking into account their indigenous worldview and with a gender perspective “.

Among the arguments, the IACHR points out that women “would be unable to access the medical care they would require for their pregnancy and future labor, thus finding themselves in a serious and urgent situation of risk of irreparable damage to their rights in Argentina.” .

Margarita Albornoz denounced that the Formosa Police wanted to force her to sign a paper in which she claimed to have received money to pretend she was pregnant in a TN journalistic production, in exchange for being able to receive medical attention and be operated on her gallbladder.

The controversy arose when the news channel TN showed a journalistic investigation in El Potrillo, 700 kilometers from the capital of Formosa, in which pregnant women from the aboriginal communities were seen hiding in the bush so that the police of Governor Gildo Insfrán would not take them and give them birth. in a hospital and then separate them from their babies.

The government tried to delegitimize the investigation, which now has the support of the IACHR. Thus, the Insfrán administration, defended by Interior Minister Eduardo Wado De Pedro, adds more criticism from international organizations. Previously, the management of covid in Formosa had been described as “abusive” and “unhealthy” by Human Rights Watch and the Johns Hopkins University Centers for Public Health and Human Rights and Humanitarian Health.

The provincial government claimed that it was a fake news from the channel’s journalistic team TN to destabilize Insfrán. The attorney general of the Superior Court of Justice of Formosa, Sergio López, initiated an investigation with the Las Lomitas prosecutor, and maintained that the content of the report was false and assured that the victims were paid to make these statements.

The statement of the government of Formosa on pregnant wichis.

“These journalists from Buenos Aires accompanied the women and had offered 5,000 pesos for those who wanted to participate in that program, of what they themselves defined as a montage,” said attorney López in radio statements.

Despite attempts to discredit the journalistic note, this Friday the IACHR added: “The situation is framed in a context of complaints about alleged abuses by the provincial authorities in the implementation of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and allegations of historical discrimination against the Wichí community in the province, coupled with a conception in the women that the authorities would seek to arrest them in order to open investigations for alleged false statements in a broadcast report about their situation. In this sense, the beneficiaries would be afraid of being subject to forced cesarean sections, to be separated from their babies at birth and their babies may be delivered dead. Therefore, they would find themselves hidden in vulnerable conditions, without access to drinking water, adequate food and basic services, or to medical attention they would require. “

Based on the journalistic investigation and the data provided by the State after the complaint, the IACHR considered that “these and other factors as a whole add to the constitution of a fear on the part of the beneficiary women, taking into special consideration their indigenous worldview. This issue would have caused a breakdown in the confidence of the women of the community with the authorities, leading them to hide to protect their rights during their pregnancy. The Commission assessed the foregoing in light of the intersectional vulnerability of the beneficiaries, as women. , pregnant and belonging to the Wichí indigenous community, presenting an exceptional situation. In relation to the information provided by the State, the Commission took into account that, under the determination of the women to remain in hiding, the State has not been able to exercise its international obligation of protection “.