Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul revealed that his team had set a target of defeating both the teams in the points table but the previous match against Mumbai Indians Super Over He was not able to sleep overnight after being dragged.Rahul (KL Rahul) said after a five-wicket win against Delhi Capitals, ‘Before the last two matches we had discussed defeating both the top teams of the IPL Points Table. I did not sleep after the last match. We should have finished it in advance and not dragged it to the Super Over (MI vs KXIP Super Over). That match taught us to be polite. We are the biggest game at the end. ‘Punjab won Mumbai (MI) in a super over in that match. He now defeated Delhi Capitals at the top, who scored 164 for five despite Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 106 runs. Punjab won by scoring 167 runs for five wickets in 19 overs with the help of Nicholas Pooran’s 53, but when the victory was won, no top batsman was at the crease.

Rahul said, “Especially when you are playing with six batsmen and an all-rounder, then one of the top four will have to play a role. One has to stick to the end of the match. We have to consider this. We have to improve it. ‘

Praising his bowlers, Rahul said, ‘Mohammad Shami’s confidence increased from the last match. He is doing better in every next match. Arshdeep Singh had two in the powerplay and one over in the death overs. It was fantastic to have six yorkers. ‘





Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer said that his team fell ten runs short but still got some good lessons in this match. Iyer said, ‘I think we scored 10 runs less. Nevertheless, we learned well from this match. Shikhar Dhawan was a great batsman and it was a positive aspect for us. Tushar (Deshpande – 41 runs in two overs) got a lot of runs, but we are good for everyone. This will teach us a lot.

He said, ‘Shikhar has kept pace with the situation. His message to the new batsman was that the ball is stopping and coming to the bat. Despite this defeat, the good thing is that the confidence of the players has not wavered. Our fielding was not good but we learned from it and we will come back well.

Man of the match Dhawan said, ‘The team is playing well. Today I assumed responsibility. I really enjoyed my game today. It is good that I am scoring consistently. As far as the team is concerned, we have to consider where we can improve. We are not disappointed with this defeat. We have learned from this. We will come back strongly.