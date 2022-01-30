Pol Espargaro is entering his second season with the Repsol Honda Team, which he joined in 2021 after four years in KTM. The contract between the Spanish driver and the Japanese brand expires at the end of this year, and so far, as far as we know, negotiations for a hypothetical renewal have not started.

The youngest of the Espargaro brothers was one of the stars of the 2020 riders market, with his move to Honda unveiled before his final season with KTM began. However, the situation looks set to be different for his second contract with HRC.

“The situation is very simple, we still have full confidence in the team, especially for the role that Pol has played at the end of last season, in the last three races,” Homer Bosch, manager of the Granollers driver, told Motorsport.com.

“Unfortunately the last race in Valencia did not end as we expected, I think it would have done a very good result, just like in Portimao, had it not been for the pink flag, and we were coming from a podium (in Misano), so the season ended up with ideal sensations, “he added.

“From here, the team told us to have full confidence in Pol, that they will give him all the support, that we are about to start the season and that Honda is convinced they have the right riders to do well.”

However, in recent weeks there have been rumors of interest from Honda for riders like Fabio Quartararo and, above all, Joan Mir.

“We’ve read some rumors, but the reality is we don’t have any information about it, no one has told us anything, so these are things other managers can use as a strategy,” he warned.

On behalf of the rider, the manager assures that Espargaro’s goal is to continue racing with Honda.

“For our part, the goal is clear: Pol wants a winning bike and we hope that Honda will be able to stay ahead. If Marc Marquez recovers well, which is what we all want, it will be so much the better.”

For Espargaro, the fact that Marquez is recovering well is good news.

“Absolutely, Pol wants to win with Marc on the track and his desire is to be able to compete and fight with him. Marc knows this bike very well and, if he is fast, that will help Pol too,” he said.

Although Pol’s intention to continue with Honda is clear, negotiations have not yet started at the moment.

“We haven’t talked about a renewal yet,” Bosch said. “I think it makes no sense to do it, not just in our case, but in any team in general. We have to start the season, see what happens with eight Ducatis on the track, how the Honda will go, then we can start thinking about it.”

In fact, it seems that, unlike in recent years, the drivers market is still quite stagnant at this stage of the year.

“If you read the statements of some managers it would seem that there have been signatures already before the start of the pre-season, but at the moment I don’t see anything. I think they will wait for the first three or four races and something will move when we arrive in Europe. . Before that, I doubt a lot. Maybe some team will want to renew their rider, but we’ll have to see, “he said, hinting at a reference to Yamaha and Fabio Quartararo.

“On our part and the team’s intention is to continue, but from here on, many things can happen, because there is nothing written in life. Depending on how the season starts and how the first races go. , we will make some decisions. But if you ask me now, the intention of both sides is to continue. It would not be logical to change a rider who is starting to do well on the bike. “

“With Marc’s recovery, the team now has a positive frame of mind. It makes more sense to continue along this line than to try something new that you don’t know if it will work. Honda needed an adaptation process that Pol has already done, and that each driver must complete “, concluded the representative of” Polyccio “.