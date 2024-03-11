The American Hospital in Dubai enjoys a leadership position in the field of health care, as its achievements are highlighted in the field of treating and curing critical and rare health conditions, such as this case of a 76-year-old patient who had been exposed to a health illness, and unfortunately his condition worsened from infection with influenza to pneumonia and inflammation of the heart muscle. This is a rare condition that affects only 10 people out of every 100,000 people.

The best option for the patient's family was to transfer him to the American Hospital in Dubai, where his condition was very critical, as a result of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which restricts air flow and causes breathing problems. Due to his long history of smoking, his lung function was reduced by 30%.

Dr. Mazen Zuwayhed, a consultant in pulmonary and critical care medicine at the American Hospital in Dubai, who diagnosed the patient's condition and took full care of him, pointed out that this case is unique and very rare, and was completely unexpected. The patient experienced respiratory failure and septic shock, as his heart function was only 10%, and this was accompanied by multi-organ failure and low blood pressure, in addition to other complications. Immediately after the patient was received at the American Hospital in Dubai, he was placed on a mechanical ventilator and received immediate treatment. He also underwent a hypercapnia protocol, which is a lung protection strategy used in rare cases when lung function is not correct. The patient's treatment included inhaled nitric oxide and bicarbonate injections to compensate for pulmonary failure. Thanks to the distinguished care and effective treatment provided by the Intensive Care Unit team at the American Hospital Dubai, the patient's condition gradually improved and began to regain its normal tissue.

After only a few days of special and diligent care and remarkable effort, the respirator was removed, giving the patient a feeling of improvement and hope.

Currently, the patient is undergoing rehabilitation and physical therapy, as the medical staff continues the continuous effort to restore the patient's strength and activity.

As for his family, which suffered as much as he did, as they shared with him all the stages of illness, treatment, and recovery, and lived through times of anxiety and sadness, they overcame the ordeal and rejoiced at his recovery, as his daughter expressed her deep gratitude to the American Hospital and to Dr. Mazen Zuwayhed and his team, who provided full support and created an atmosphere of open communication and guidance, and were An extended hand to the family in the most critical moments.

The high efficiency of the team at the American Hospital in Dubai, including the intensive care unit, and their extensive and advanced experience in treatment and care, have contributed decisively to the recovery of this rare case of a patient at a critical age and bringing him back to life.