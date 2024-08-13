Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy, expects the intensity of the heat to decrease with the appearance of the Suhail star on August 24.

Al Jarwan said that Arabs welcome the appearance of this star, which is a sign of the end of the summer and the beginning of the decline of high temperatures, the improvement of the weather and the beginning of the agricultural season. He added that with the rise of the Suhail star, the Safri or Safri season begins, then the moderate weather stabilizes starting from mid-October, when the Wasm season begins, while winter begins about 100 days after the rise of Suhail.

He pointed out that with the appearance of the star Suhail, signs of moderate weather begin, and temperatures drop, and the seasonal Indian depression begins to weaken and retreat southward, and with the rise of Suhail, the “Kous” winds blow, which are high-humidity southeasterly winds that work to form low clouds along the eastern slopes of the Al Hajar Mountains in Oman and the Emirates.

Al Jarwan stated that the Suhail star is the second brightest star in the sky. It is a Yemeni (southern) star that rises from the southeast, and is seen in the southern regions before it is seen in the northern regions.

The Arabs say, “The heat is from the rising of the Pleiades to the rising of Suhail.” The heat is the time of intense heat and scorching sun, and with the rising of the star Suhail (the intensity of the heat breaks, and temperatures begin to gradually decrease).

The Arabs also say, “If Suhail rises, the night cools down,” meaning that the night temperature begins to drop, and you feel a change in temperature. As for the coldness of the late night, you do not feel it before the “Wasm” season begins in mid-October.

He mentioned that the rising of the star means the first sighting of it after a period of concealment exceeding a month (Suhail sets at the beginning of May), and its rising is after dawn from the eastern side (and the rising of Suhail begins at dawn on August 24). Then the star begins to advance gradually, then begins to set towards the setting sun until it enters the glow of the setting sun, and disappears from view for a period, then advances the glow of the rising sun in the morning in its rising.

