The European decarbonization objectives have also reached the sea and keep the sector with a high degree of concern. The good intentions of the regulation on the control of CO2 emissions present a cross: the threat of a probable relocation of maritime routes to non-European ports and, therefore, not subject to the strict greenhouse gas control regulations that, in 2026, it will not only affect carbon dioxide, but also nitrous oxide and methane.

The Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) came into force in 2024 and obliges all ships calling at European ports to pay emissions allowances equivalent to the volume of CO2 emitted. This directive is part of the ‘Fit for 55’ plan of the European Union, and has the main objective of accelerating the energy transition of maritime companies towards decarbonization and its application is being carried out gradually: in 2024 shipping companies had to pay the 40% of total CO2; This year they will pay 70%, and, starting in 2026, it will be 100%.

In addition, this regulation is joined by the one that came into force on January 1: Fuel EU Maritime, which requires shipping companies and ports to replace current fossil fuels with less polluting ones. The objective is to reach an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The implementation of these two regulations has caused, on the one hand, an increase in costs for shipping companies and, on the other, a considerable increase in uncertainty. The international firm Ocean Capital Partners (OCP), based in Madrid and specialized in the port sector, has put a figure on this extra cost: starting in 2026, when the ETS reaches 100% coverage, ships that operate Spanish ports will face an extra cost of approximately 142 million euros. In addition, this firm has identified important risks for the sector that, according to Sara Blanco, partner and head of Consulting at OCP, have already resulted in significant problems: «The regulation of the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) is generating significant disadvantages for European ports against non-EU competitors. In recent months, there have been cases of shipping companies choosing to avoid European ports with the aim of avoiding the extra costs imposed by this regulation -explains Sara Blanco-. Shipping companies are reconfiguring their routes to avoid European ports and thus minimize their costs. This trend affects the connectivity of Spanish ports, and weakens their strategic position in global maritime routes. Furthermore, new routes to non-EU ports not only transfer traffic, but also introduce greater distances and operations in less efficient infrastructure. “This contravenes the objective of reducing global emissions by increasing the carbon footprint associated with logistics operations.”









Warning

In fact, ten European countries, including Spain, have already warned of these consequences: Cyprus, Greece, Croatia, Italy, Malta, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain have expressed their concerns in various EU Council meetings, pointing out risks such as the diversion of maritime traffic to the road and towards non-European ports and the weakening of the continent’s logistics chains. Specifically, these States warned, in a note sent to the Council, of a ‘high risk’ of carbon leakage due to the danger of diverting freight traffic to ports outside the European Economic Area (EEA).

State ports, public entity responsible for Spanish ports, decided to investigate the impact that this measure would have on ports such as Barcelona, ​​Algeciras and Valencia, as well as its multiplier effect on the Spanish economy. Each of these ports carried out a first study and a second in-depth study was carried out to consolidate the results and then carry out an analysis of the possible evasion mechanisms. The results show that reconfiguring routes would save costs for shipping companies, but would result in increased emissions and a significant amount of tax evasion. The report suggests that this reconfiguration could accelerate the expansion process of African hubs, which would cause the loss of transshipment traffic.

Worrying data

In fact, worrying trends are already being observed. According to a report from the Algeciras Port Authority, in 2024 nearby non-European ports increased their operational capacity by 3%, while European ports lost 2%. On the other hand, new investments have recently been announced in transshipment port terminals in African ports, such as the entry of MSC into the new Moroccan port of Nador West Med. This infrastructure, which is scheduled to be launched in 2027, covers 70 hectares and has a dock 1,520 meters long and 18 meters deep, which allows the simultaneous operation of two megaships of up to 24,000 TEU. The landing of other giants such as CMA CGM or Maersk is also accentuated in the main North African port: Tanger-Med. This location fully enters into the transshipment traffic of goods for which Algeciras also competes. In fact, the Danish shipping company Maersk has decided to dispense with the port of Algeciras (Cádiz) on its commercial route between India and the United States, moving the stopover to port of Tanger Med, in Morocco.

For its part, the EU remains committed to decarbonisation, but recognizes the need to balance this objective with industrial competitiveness through measures such as vulnerability analysis: the EU proposes a continuous sectoral analysis to determine the degree of exposure of ports and sectors to the risk of carbon leakage, adjusting allocations and regulations as necessary; and, through compensation initiatives, which, through programs such as the Innovation Fund, seek to promote green technologies in key sectors, thus supporting the energy transition and mitigating the economic impact of the ETS. «Although the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) regulations are already in force, the EU recognizes the need to adjust the ETS scheme to balance decarbonization objectives with industrial competitiveness and is considering measures to adjust the free allocation for sectors and regions most affected by regulations, such as ports in southern Europe and the promotion of alternative fuels: Investing in more sustainable technologies and fuels, such as green hydrogen, can help reduce operating costs and emissions, reinforcing the competitiveness of ports Europeans,” explains Sara Blanco.

«Traditionally, the maritime sector has been one of the great forgotten ones in Spain and now, in addition, it feels especially pressured by a regulation that is increasing -explains Ángel Vallejo, partner at Maio Legal and expert in Maritime Law-. We are talking about a sector that is so enormously globalized and in which so many factors come into play that European shipowners do not understand that a standard intends for Europe to function as an island. “It may happen that the commercial capacity of European ports and shipowners will be reduced and that it will benefit Chinese, North American or other African competition that are not subject to these regulations.”

Ángel Vallejo explains that the sector has carried out enormous informative activity to explain to the EU that these restrictions and measures are affecting its economic activity. “Of course the sector does not contemplate a moratorium or the occurrence of non-compliance,” he explains, “they are the first interested in their activity being a low-polluting activity, but it does ask for a greater balance. The hope lies in the fact that the maritime sector has performed exceptionally when it comes to modernizing its fleet with less polluting engines and fuels. In fact, at a European level, in the last two years the tons of CO2 emitted by the sector have been reduced by between 18% and 20%. “It is to be hoped that the EU will take this effort into consideration.”

Steps to minimize the blow Ocean Capital Partners offers a series of recommendations to minimize the impact of the ETS regulations: –Make application times more flexible. The need to make future percentages more flexible is raised to mitigate their impact and facilitate the adaptation of the sector to the new requirements. –Promote renewable fuels Some experts suggest that the European Commission could consider more efficient and economical alternatives to reduce emissions, such as promoting the production and use of renewable fuels in conventional ship engines. –Electrification of docks and fleets. The electrification of docks will allow ships to turn off auxiliary engines when docking, reducing CO2 emissions and noise pollution. –Aid for decarbonization. The Government must advance an aid program aimed at promoting the reduction of emissions by developing green corridors that include infrastructure for the supply of alternative fuels and electrical connection in ports.

At the Spanish level, this expert explains, “the sector is awaiting the project announced by the Government to reform the Law of State Ports and the Merchant Navy, as well as the Law of Maritime Navigation, which are the two main regulations of Maritime Law. Spanish, which could also finish giving that push that the sector needs. This year is going to be, without a doubt, a hectic year for the maritime field.