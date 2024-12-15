The frost will affect this Monday to most of the interior areas of the northern half of the peninsulathe east of the Southern plateau and the mountain environments of the southeast. They will be more intense in the Pyrenees and in the south of Iberia, while minimum temperatures will increase in the western half of the peninsula and Canary Islands.

According to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), this Monday there will be strong wind with very strong gusts from the east in Alborán and around the Strait, and from the southeast in the Canary Islands, with possible hurricane gusts on the northern slopes of the western islands. For this reason, Aemet has activated the orange warning in Andalusia for waves and yellow for wind, while in the Canary Islands, specifically in La Gomera, El Hierro and Tenerife, orange warning for wind and yellow for waves.

In addition, in the early hours there will be a tramuntana in Ampurdán and Menorca, and intense frosts in the Pyrenees and southern Iberia. There may also be possible dense fogs in the northeast of Galicia, the northern plateau, the upper Ebro and northeastern depressions. The anticyclonic situation in the Peninsula will leave the slightly cloudy or clear skiesand greater cloudiness is only expected in the Strait and southeastern third, with the possibility of some weak and occasional precipitation.

Low morning cloudiness is also expected in the interior of the northern half, with morning mists and fogs that could be denser in the northeast of Galicia, upper Ebro, northern plateau and northeastern depressions. Cloudy skies in the Balearic Islands at first, with a low probability of a shower in the south of the archipelago and tending to clear. In the Canary Islands, the storm Dorothea tends to retreat, although it will still leave abundant medium and high cloudiness, with the possibility of some weak and scattered precipitation, and light haze.

There will be winds from the north in the north of the Mediterranean area and the Balearic Islandswith a strong north wind in Ampurdán and the north of the archipelago tending to subside and roll towards the west.

And in the rest of the Peninsula winds will blow from the east, weak in interiors and more intense on coastswith intervals of strong and very strong easterly gusts in Alborán and around the Strait, while in the Canary Islands, intense winds are expected from the south and southeast with very strong gusts in all the islands but especially in the western ones, where they could reach hurricanes. on northern slopes.

Prediction by Autonomous Communities

GALICIA: Little cloudy with intervals of high clouds, except low cloudiness at the beginning in the interior of Lugo, with probable mists and associated fog banks that are not ruled out in the Miño de Ourense; increasing at the end of the day to cloudy. Temperatures unchanged or slightly rising more pronounced from the minimums in the northeast of Pontevedra and points west of Ourense and from the maximums in Lugo and surrounding areas. Weak frosts in the eastern interior. Light wind from the southeast, increasing at the end to moderate in the western half.

PRINCIPALITY OF ASTURIAS: Little cloudy with intervals of high clouds. Mist and isolated morning fog banks are not ruled out. Minimum temperatures with few changes, except for local rises in the west of the Cordillera; increasing maximums. Weak frosts scattered in the interiormore widespread in the western half. Light wind with a southern component, temporarily tending to be variable during the central hours.

CANTABRIA: Little cloudy with intervals of high clouds, and low clouds in the early morning that can give rise to mists and fog banks in the extreme south that could, in isolation, extend to the rest. Minimum temperatures decreasing on the coast and with few changes in the rest; maximums on the rise, which will be notable on southwest summits. Weak frosts in the southwest, locally moderate on peaks in the south of Liébana. On the coast, moderate wind from the east tending to variable light during the morning and south at the end. In the interior, light wind from the south.

THE BASQUE COUNTRY: Little cloudy with intervals of high clouds from midday and low clouds at the beginning and end of the day that can give rise to scattered mists and fogs, which will be more extensive and likely in the Llanada Alavesa. Minimum temperatures in decline; maximums rising in the northern half, falling in the southern end and with few changes in the rest. Weak frosts in high areas of the southeast. Light wind with a southern component with moderate intervals on the coast where in the morning it will blow from the east and southeast.

CASTILLA AND LEÓN: Little cloudy. Morning mists and fogs, which can be locally persistent and with haze. Minimum temperatures with slight changes and maximums rising in the east and in mountain areas and without changes or slightly decreasing in the rest. Weak to moderate frosts. Variable light winds.





FORAL COMMUNITY OF NAVARRE: Little cloudy with intervals of high clouds in the afternoon and, in the morning, low cloudiness in the western mountains and in the Ribera del Ebro that can give rise to mists and fog banks. Minimum temperatures in general decline; rising maximums in the north, locally notable in the Pyrenees and with little change in the rest. Weak frosts, which will be locally moderate in the east of the Pyrenees. Light wind, from the south in the Cantabrian Navarra and variable in the rest, tending to the south and southeast during the central hours throughout the territory and becoming moderate on the Cantabrian slope at the end of the afternoon.

RIOJA: Little cloudy. Mists and fogs may be locally persistent. Minimum temperatures in descent, and maximum temperatures in descent in the valley and ascent in the mountains. Widespread weak frostswhich can be moderate in mountain areas. Variable light winds.

ARAGON: Lightly cloudy or clear sky. Morning mists and fog banks, without ruling out that they are locally persistent in the Ebro valley or the south of Huesca. Minimum temperatures decreasing in the Ebro depression and with few changes or a slight decrease in the rest; maximums in notable rise in the Pyrenees and Iberian systemand in slight decrease or without changes in the rest. Generalized weak frosts, locally strong in the Pyrenees and high areas of the Iberian Peninsula. Light wind of variable direction.

CATALONIA: Lightly cloudy or clear sky. Mists and fog banks, locally freezing, in the morning in inland depressions, without ruling out that they are locally persistent. Minimum temperatures in slight decline, except in the eastern Pyrenees where there will be local rises; rising maximums in the northern half, notable in the Pyrenees, decreasing in the Lleida Depression and with few changes in the rest. Weak frosts in the interior, locally strong in the Pyrenees. Moderate wind with a northerly component in the Ampurdán and the southern coast of Tarragona during the early morning, decreasing to light in variable direction; In the rest, light wind of variable direction, tending southwest on the coast in the afternoon.

ESTREMADURA: Little cloudy. Some scattered morning mists and fogs in the north are not ruled out. Minimum temperatures with a slight rise or without changes and maximum temperatures with slight changes. Scattered weak frosts in mountain areas. Winds from the east or northeast, weak.





COMMUNITY OF MADRID: Little cloudy or clear, tending during the afternoon to cloudy intervals of high clouds. Isolated morning mists and fog banks in low areas. Temperatures with few changes except increases in maximum temperatures at high levels. Locally moderate widespread weak frosts in the Sierra. Light wind with a predominance of northeast.

CASTILLA – LA MANCHA: Little cloudy or clear, tending during the afternoon to cloudy intervals with high clouds except in Albacete and south of Cuenca where the skies will be cloudy with low cloudiness. Mist and probable fog banks in La Mancha and main valleys. Temperatures with few changes except increases in the maximums at high levels of the Iberian System and Central System and locally in the Ciudad Real area. Generalized weak frosts. Light wind with a predominance of easterly component with moderate intervals during the central hours of the day in the east of La Mancha.

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY: Sky with cloudy intervals on the coast of the southern third during the morning and a predominance of slightly cloudy or clear skies in the rest. Temperatures with few changes in generalexcept for decreases in the minimum on the coast of the northern third. Weak frosts in inland points. Light wind with a predominance of the western component.

REGION OF MURCIA: Cloudy skies, with a small chance of occasional weak precipitation. Temperatures unchanged or decreasingwith weak frosts in the north of the region. Light winds from the north, with moderate intervals on the coast, turning to the east.

BALEARIC ISLANDS: Cloudy intervals with a low probability of some weak and isolated precipitation, with slightly cloudy skies tending to predominate in the afternoon. Nighttime temperatures in slight decrease and daytime temperatures in slight rise. In Menorca, moderate north wind decreasing in the afternoon to light, and in the rest of the archipelago, variable light wind.





ANDALUSIA: Cloudy skies on the Mediterranean side, without ruling out occasional drizzles, more likely in the Strait area. In the rest, slightly cloudy skies predominate, with cloudy intervals of high clouds. Temperatures are decreasing on the Mediterranean slope and without changes in the rest, locally increasing. Weak frosts in the eastern interior. Winds with an easterly component, which will be moderate to strong on the Mediterranean coast and southwest of the community, with very strong gusts in Cádiz, interior of Málaga and south of Seville; in the rest, light to moderate winds.

CANARY ISLANDS: Intervals of medium and high clouds. Calima in general light, which cannot be ruled out that could be more significant in the eastern province from the afternoon onwards. Temperatures on a moderate rise, especially in the minimum temperatures. In the western islands, wind from the southeast and south with strong intervals and with very strong gusts on slopes facing north and west, as well as on summits, especially during the first half of the day, when 90 to 100 km/h can be exceeded locally in El Hierro, La Gomera and north and west of Tenerife. In the eastern islands, wind from the east and southeast with strong intervals, with very strong gusts on the northern and western slopes and, also, on the peaks of Gran Canaria. The gusts will tend to decrease in intensity throughout the second half of the day.