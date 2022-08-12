The show begins. A woman with her sleeves rolled up and a deck of cards in her hand appears on the scene ready to entertain. She chooses a brave young man to volunteer and, offering him her deck, asks him to choose a card, sign it, and return it. Then the real show begins. The magician successively shuffles the deck with one hand, showing different styles that captivate the audience. “Now the card is lost in the deck, but if I tap on it I can make it go up,” says the mage. However, it doesn’t work. She looks confused: “Wow, sometimes the card jumps too high.” Suddenly, she puts her hand behind her ear, pulls out a rolled up letter, and hands it to the young man. He unfolds it to see to his amazement that the letter has her signature.

Obviously, at some point during the performance, the magician has rolled up the letter and has kept it behind her ear, but the volunteer has not been aware. He has done this by diverting attention away from her, giving her something flashier to focus on, like showing off his shuffling skills. This strategy is so successful that magicians use it in countless tricks. Ultimately, it is still a hoax, a trick to achieve her ultimate goal, which is none other than to amuse an audience.

Scientists believe that among birds there are real experts in the art of deception, but the goal is not playful

Now we are transported to a radically different scenario. A dog has gone for a walk and is running freely through the marsh. Suddenly, something catches his attention. It is about a bird, specifically a plover that seems to have suffered an accident, since move a wing as if it were broken. The dog runs at full speed eager to hook the bird, but when he is about to succeed, the plover takes flight without difficulty. The trick has worked and the plover’s nest, which the dog would have stumbled upon had it not been for the distraction, is intact. In this case, the goal of the deception is not playful, but the strategy is the same.

At other times, mages make very fast movements so that it is impossible to follow the trajectory of an object well. An example is the typical trick of the three glasses placed upside down. The spectators fix our eyes on the glass that hides the coin while he moves them, but when the magician raises the glasses, this is not the one we thought. It turns out that, at some point without being noticed, he has changed the glass coin. The California Jay, a bird in the corvid family, keeps food in different hiding places using similar tactics to prevent it from being stolen. When there are other individuals watching, change the location of the treasures on multiple occasions, making it very difficult for its observers to track where the food has finally ended up.

Another resource widely used by magicians is masking, that is, hiding visual information as in boxes with a false background. In many cases, the surprises are hidden between the fingers or other nooks and crannies and, suddenly, a bunch of red balls appear out of nowhere. It turns out that the ravens they also have their secret pockets. When they are being watched, they pretend to hide a food item on the ground, but actually keep it inside a throat pouch that allows them to store food.

shell birds

For these examples and many others, scientists believe that among birds there are true experts in the art of deception. Of course, as we have mentioned before, they differ from magicians in their final purpose. After a Show, the audience applauds and cheers, fascinated that they have been duped. Magic could never have evolved in our species if we didn’t have the ability to tell the difference between a benign lie and a malicious one. Therefore, not only the trick matters but also the reaction it provokes.

There are numerous videos on the internet in which different animals react in a funny way to tricks performed by a human. However, we cannot assume just from these videos that the animals have been truly surprised, there needs to be scientific evidence. We know that there are quite a few species that play and magic is a form of social play. However, there is currently no evidence that animals incorporate deception into their playful activities.

However, these videos have indeed aroused the interest of some animal behavior experts. At the University of Cambridge, there is a research group that includes magic in its methodology. According to these scientists“studying whether animals can be deceived by the same tricks that deceive humans, provides information about our cognitive similarities in aspects such as attention, perception and mental time travel”.

in a video, you can see Elias García-Pelegrin, a doctor in psychobiology from the Cambridge group, performing different tricks before an expectant Eurasian jay. First, he shows her a little worm held by the fingers of his left hand. Next, with the other hand, he makes the gesture of taking the little worm, but in reality, he keeps it in his left fist. The jay, which has been trained to point to where it expects to find food, touches its left hand with its beak. This famous trick, in which humans normally fall, has no effect on a bird that, after all, has never manipulated an object with its hands.

In another trick, García-Pelegrin extends both palms face up. On one of them rests the desired little worm. Deftly, the scientist-magician passes the food from one hand to the other and clenches his fists. The movement is so fast that it is impossible for us humans to detect the change in position of the worm, so we think that it is still in the same hand. Study Results indicated that jays here are as easy to confuse as we are, so their perceptual abilities in this case could be similar.

Once we know the blind spots in other animals’ cognition and whether or not they can be fooled, the next step will be to investigate how they respond to magic. Finally, the anecdotes of the videos will become data with which to draw conclusions. We will continue to be attentive to what this striking mixture of magic, science and animal behavior can bring us.

