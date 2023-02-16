The public letter against the decoration of the Aztec Eagle to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel allows us to establish the situation in which ideologies are found in Mexico. The undersigned, although some with a renegade history of communism, support what they characterize as “the democratic, liberal and institutional left”, a non-existent ideological configuration that only hides the aspects of social democracy as a conservative right.

It happens that the fame of Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution in Mexico and Latin America was boosted by many of the intellectuals who today appear signing letters against and the guerrilla commander of Sierra Maestra was in Mexico in December 1988 to legitimize the electoral fraud of Carlos Salinas de Gortari and even so the PRD left continued to keep them in the niche of revolutionary history.

In December 1977, the progressive writer –to call him something– Carlos Monsiváis harshly confronted the poet Octavio Paz for his statements, in an interview with Julio Scherer García in Proceso, against the revolutionary symbolism of Cuba and Castro and to argue that the ideological effect was more important than Paz’s consistent denunciations against the Castro dictatorship.

In 1981, pro-Castro and pro-revolutionary intellectuals pilloried the poet and essayist Gabriel Zaid for a text published in the magazine Vuelta where he revealed the complicity of the socialist left in Central America with its repressors, in a text that summarized in its title the most severe criticism: “Enemy colleagues.” In 1984, the effigy of Octavio Paz was burned in a public act in front of the United States embassy in Mexico due to the poet’s criticism of the Nicaraguan revolution, which by then already presented the vices of repression and corruption that today are drowning the historical sandinismo.

The Castro dictatorship was the essence of the Sierra Maestra movement; The case of Commander Huber Matos who was arrested and imprisoned for 20 years for criticizing the revolutionary commanders was remembered yesterday. And it was the intellectuals who today sign deployed against Cuba who justified Fidel Castro’s repression against the writers who believed that the Cuban Revolution was the essence of freedom and who received the slap of the dictatorial revolutionary argument in that meeting with the intellectuals in 1961. , when Fidel told them: “with the revolution, everything; against the revolution, no rights”.

The problem of the undersigned to the last letter against the Aguila Azteca award lies in the ideological confusion, which the Marxist writer José Revueltas characterized with realism and a sense of humor as “the compass madness” of the socialist left, and which was one of the arguments used against him to expel him on two occasions from the Mexican Communist Party for his dissident opinions.

The original confusion is found in the concept of the left. With a category invented by Pedro Aspe Armella in economic terms, it can be established that the left is a great myth, it does not exist as an ideological category and it is simply a fearful alibi to avoid socialist-communist definitions and to be able to criticize capitalist abuses. With Machiavelli’s binary method in his definition of the forms of government, it can be said today that in ideologies there are only two positions: the capitalist and the communist, although each of them has escape routes to avoid specific definitions. In his text The Communists and Peace, Jean Paul Sartre was very direct: the left is either Marxist or it is not.

Democracy is the antithesis of communism, liberalism is contrary to the productive and social foundations of a socialist left, and the “institutional left” is nothing more than a dialectical joke that has been invented by the ideological right.

In this context, the socialist-communist left died in 1989 when the Mexican Communist Party handed over its legal registration to the democratic current of the PRI to found the PRD that today the group of Los Chuchos has turned into the justifying party of Salinista neoliberalism. claudioequisgonzalist, while Morena represents a variant of post-cardenista populist PRIism.

In this context, the undersigned’s letter is, via David Foster Wallace, an endless joke.

Policy for dummies: Politics is the antithesis of intellectual thought.

