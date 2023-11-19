Citizens line up to cast their vote during the first round of the elections, in Buenos Aires, on October 22, 2023. Natacha Pisarenko (AP)

Argentina commemorates 40 years of uninterrupted democracy, the longest period in its history in which, despite acute political crises and chronic economic hardships, it has renewed its authorities and representatives, resolved a popular consultation and modified its Constitution, through clean and fair every two years.

The assertion that a process is fair must be supported by three pillars: the existence of clear and stable legally established rules; a procedure in which competitors can control every step of the organization and execution; and an impartial arbitrator who resolves conflicts and consecrates the results and these undoubtedly reflect the popular will expressed in the elections.

In these years, with governments of various political signs, the freedoms of association, expression and suffrage have not been restricted in any way and the validity and veracity of the electoral processes and results are based on a simple but robust procedure, where the Electoral Justice , autonomous from governments, is the maximum authority and the political groups and citizens are the protagonists.

In short, our system is solid enough not to be violated, and simple and controlled enough so that any attempt to alter electoral legality can be detected and remedied.

It is true that in each electoral contest fears about electoral transparency are raised, but they never exceeded the level of journalistic coverage, or affirmation on social networks and there have been few formal complaints before the electoral authorities and, after being investigated, one was ruled out. criminal maneuver.

However, during the current electoral process, manifestations have appeared that ranged from insinuations of irregularities to claims of fraud that, without prejudice to what must be considered, do not seem to have a basis in reality and are based to a greater extent on ignorance of the electoral process, take advantage of 40 consecutive years of elections, than in the verification of concrete facts.

I will briefly describe the salient features of the electoral process. The Electoral Justice (not the Government) is in charge of preparing the electoral roll (census); the registration of political parties and electoral alliances, the registration of candidacies, the designation of table authorities and the final recount of the results, as well as resolving conflicts that occur in each of these instances.

Political parties have the right and duty to control the preparation of the registers, object to candidacies due to legal defects, appoint computer prosecutors (representatives), appoint prosecutors at each of the voting tables, control the transmission of provisional results and witness, control the final counting of the votes and raise objections or appeal the resolutions that establish the results.

There is, therefore, horizontal, cross-party control and vertical control that applies to the entire process exercised by electoral justice.

Expanding on the questions raised at the last minute by one of the competing forces, the strength of the controls is based on the existence of three types of documents that prove the electoral result, two of a binding nature and one merely informative. At each voting station, the votes are counted with the participation of the prosecutors of the parties in dispute, three types of forms are completed, one called the minutes, for the Electoral Justice and which will be the instrument with which the final scrutiny is carried out, others identical documents called scrutiny certificates whose originals signed by the authority of the table are delivered to the prosecutors of the political parties and a telegram that is sent to the Ministry of the Interior to proceed with the provisional count and publish the provisional results on election night.

As we see, there are two counts, one provisional, informative and non-binding – although usually very precise – which is carried out centrally, by the Ministry of the Interior and through which they publish results on the day itself and another definitive, binding call, made in each provincial capital by the Electoral Justice where the validity of the minutes is qualified, the votes are counted, observations, challenges and other protests are resolved and the validity of the election and its results are defined.

In both instances, the contending political forces participate and have the right to petition.

In the October 22 election, there was not a single decision regarding the validity of the election and its results that was confronted by any of the political forces.

The claims of fraud, then, do not correspond to the conduct of the political parties in the instances where they could denounce and remedy it, which, instead of calling into question the election, places it on the intention of those who formulated them.

For years, there was strong political consensus to protect the integrity of elections because they are the common heritage of society.

In recent years, in several countries, we have increasingly witnessed tendencies to question elections by sowing suspicions about the integrity that are not intended to contribute to their improvement but rather to gain an advantage in the competition or cast doubt on the legitimacy of the winner.

Alejandro Tullio He is a political analyst at LLYC Argentina. He was head of the National Electoral Directorate between 2001 and 2016.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current events in the region.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_