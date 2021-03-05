It was minute 6 ‘of the second half of extra time, 111 ‘of the game, when the semifinal was finally decided. A ball that comes back in trouble Black pudding on the left wing, he hands it clean to Berenguer, which climbs through the central area and gains more ground, he approaches the area, releases the shot and the ball finds, on the way to the goal, Vukcevic’s shoulder. That touch changes its flight and neutralizes the attempt to Aitor, who sees, turned into a statue of salt, how the ball hits his right post and enters. That goal left Levante without their dream of the final, and Athletic before the unprecedented event of chaining two finals in thirteen days, on April 4 and 17, against Real and Barça.

It was the decisive moment of a great game, in which almost always Athletic was a little above. But they all deserve applause. Big football, Cup football, with an imperial first half and a somewhat more contained second. The first half was an enjoyment, with two teams on the attack, leaving fast on the wings, arriving. A football that had some tennis, back and forth, with danger in every play. In the second half Levante perhaps weighed the responsibility and kneaded the ball more. The club was faced with a unique event in its history. Not so the Athletic, that in the Cup he plays in his own field, wherever he is. It is your biotope.

It is always a pleasure to watch Copa football. He has another tension in the face of the imminence of the irremediable. Many times I have regretted that the Cup champion does not go to the Champions League. It seems to me much more merit than being fourth or third in The league, or even second, but the UEFA He does not see it that way and only welcomes him on the second step, the Europa League. But in its course it leaves us matches like this one, which we also enjoy the VAR without interruptions, judged only by a good fit referee, quick, attentive and without fuss. Praise to the loser and praise to the winner, who is going to allow himself that insurmountable bilbainada of chaining two finals.