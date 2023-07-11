Anyone who takes out an insurance policy should pay close attention to the fine print. But if those small print are formulated incomprehensibly, the insurance can also cover much more than intended. Unigarant now also knows that: the insurer from Hoogeveen has been ordered by the Court to pay a ton to a resident of Stiphout (municipality of Helmond), because the conditions do not clearly state the difference between a forest and a garden.

