The football of the pandemic gives us these pearls. The 38th minute runs, the game is just tied at one, but Gerard Piqué sees that the storm is coming. Thus, after a save by Dest against another of the attacks of the unstoppable Kylian Mbappé, he begins to scream like crazy. “A fucking long position, damn it. I shit on the bitch, come on,” reacts the number 3 that this Tuesday returned to the Blaugrana defense.

The cries of the one meter ninety four long bounce like echoes in a cavern, in the middle of a totally empty Camp Nou. “Do not shout”, answers the French Antoine Griezmann, Trying to reassure? What the Spanish redouble the bet: “The shell of your mother, you, we are suffering.”

Piqué’s impotence says a lot. Perhaps they speak of those old differences of the Messi clan with the French. But, fundamentally, the historic Barcelona player wanted to avoid the debacle that would finally come. In the second half, the runs and goals from Mbappé were going to leave the 4-1 series on the brink of the abyss for Barsa.

Just like the fate of this team that, beyond the departure of Lionel Messi, seems to mark the same path for many of its players.