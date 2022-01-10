A partial civil court in Ras al-Khaimah, obligating an (Arab) review, to pay an (Arab) receptionist, working in a health center, an amount of 5,000 dirhams, as compensation for the moral damage she suffered, and obligated her to expenses and fees, on the basis that the defendant She insulted the plaintiff with words, including “you are not educated,” and “little manners,” while the plaintiff began her work as a receptionist in the service of customers in one of the health centers, which caused her an insult in front of her colleagues at work. With the support of the preliminary ruling, it became a final ruling.

The case papers indicated that in view of the insult and prejudice suffered by the employee, especially that the incident took place in front of her colleagues and auditors, and in accordance with the Civil Transactions Law, the plaintiff demands to oblige the defendant to pay her 60 thousand dirhams in compensation for the moral damage she suffered, with legal interest 9 % from the date the judgment becomes effective until the full payment.

She added that the defendant’s attorney submitted a memorandum insisting that the incident was not true, and that the plaintiff had no right to seek compensation, because the damage she was claiming was absent.

In the operative part of the civil court ruling, it was stated that the appellate court’s support for the ruling of first degree, and the ruling became final because it was not appealed by cassation according to what is established in the papers, and it was found from the documents of the penal ruling, that the defendant had uttered towards the plaintiff, “You are not educated” and “few.” manners.” .

The court stated that it is indisputable that insulting the plaintiff during her work in front of the auditors and her colleagues is an insult to the plaintiff, an insult to her consideration, and would leave her feeling sad, contemptuous and insulted, thus making the moral damage inflicted on her permanent, and the causal link between the mistake she committed The defendant, and the moral damage inflicted on the plaintiff, as long as the elements of tort liability have been achieved, and the court remains only to estimate the due compensation for the moral damage inflicted on her. Case costs and fees.

• The defendant insulted the employee during her work in front of the auditors and her colleagues.



