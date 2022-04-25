The third was not the winner. But she was never that close to getting it. Marine Le Pen, a candidate for National Rally, dreamed of taking the keys to the Elysée Palace, but President Emmanuel Macron crossed her path again. The difference is that this time the defeat was not so bitter. He reaped the best results that the extreme right has ever achieved in France and with the prospect, moreover, of making it very difficult for his rival in the legislative elections to be held in June.

A lawyer by profession and 53 years old, Le Pen will have to settle for continuing as a deputy of the National Assembly. But with a game that, if the inertia of Sunday is maintained, will be reinforced. She has been a departmental councilor, regional councilor and MEP. Even in 2014, the American magazine ‘Time’ considered her one of the hundred most influential personalities in the world. She has been a presidential candidate three times. In 2012, she was eliminated in the first round with 17.9% of the vote. In 2017, she went to the second round and fell (33.9% -66.1%) to Macron. The last margin reduced the distance to fifteen points.

Politics runs through his veins. His father is Jean-Marie Le Pen, the historic leader of the French extreme right, founder of the National Front and a five-time presidential candidate. Since she was little she accompanied him to rallies and party meetings. Politics and family intimacy often intermingled in the Le Pen home.

Marine, whose real name is Marion Anne Perrine Le Pen, already knows political violence firsthand. In 1976, when she was only eight years old, the Le Pen survived a violent bomb attack on the Paris apartment building in which they resided that was directed against the patriarch. The attack was claimed by an anti-fascist committee. It was, according to extreme right-wing politics, one of the events that marked her the most in her childhood.

Daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the historic leader of the French extreme right. She is a lawyer by profession, she is 53 years old and the mother of three children.

A deputy in the National Assembly, she has been a departmental councilor, a regional councilor and also an MEP between 2014 and 2017.

Pierrette, her mother, left home in 1984 to live with the journalist Jean Marcilly, her husband’s biographer. Marine sided with her father. After her divorce, Pierrette took revenge in 1987 on her ex-husband by posing half naked in Playboy magazine, which created a great scandal at the time.

Although Marine Le Pen has presented herself in these elections to voters as “the people’s candidate”, in reality, she has always been a posh girl who inherited the party from her father as if it were a family business and grew up in a mansion in the park from Montretout, in the wealthy neighborhood of Saint-Cloud, on the outskirts of Paris. «My daughter is a bourgeois. Marine has never suffered materially. She has had a comfortable life », explained Le Pen Sr. to Renaud Dély, author of the biography ‘The real Marine Le Pen’ (Plon publishing house).

Marine is a Le Pen with a kinder face than her father, considered by many “the devil of the Republic” for his extremist and anti-Semitic ideas. Since she took the reins of the National Front in 2011, she has carried out a process of “de-diabolizing” the party to make it more presentable to the electorate and establish itself as a credible alternative to Macron.

He kicked out the most radical elements of the party. And he dared the unthinkable: to exclude his own father, who founded it in October 1972, after he caused a great controversy by saying in 2015 that the gas chambers used by the Nazis to exterminate the Jews were “a detail of the history”.

In this process of whitewashing the party’s image, Marine renamed the formation with the name of National Regrouping, which a priori scares the French electoral less than the feared National Front. He then swept anti-Semitism under the rug and also softened his electoral program to attract more voters. He now even vindicates the figure of former President Charles De Gaulle, whom his father and the National Front reviled.

When he was eight years old, he survived a bomb attack on the building where the family lived.



The irruption in national politics of the extreme right-winger Eric Zemmour, more extremist than her, has contributed to softening his public image even more. In this way, next to Zemmour Le Pen she seems more moderate, although National Regrouping is still a party of the extreme right if one reads her program.

‘The France we love. Marine president’, has been the slogan chosen by his team for this electoral campaign. Without the paternal surname, which became another significant detail to reinforce the goal of whitening the ‘ultra’ formation. And for which he had to give some other explanation. Or, what is the same, he counteracted the logical suspicions with a reinforced defense of her family roots. She has stressed that she feels “proud” to be a Le Pen, which she considers “synonymous with courage and perseverance”. Of the latter it seems that she is left over.