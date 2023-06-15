The Instituto Cervantes presents, from June 12 to 16, a new edition of the festival ‘Benengeli 2023. International Week of Literature in Spanish’ in eight centers of the Instituto Cervantes, in Sydney, Tokyo, Manila, Brussels, Toulouse, Manchester, Tangiers and Los Angeles, with the participation of more than 60 authors. Among them, the Colombian Piedad Bonnett, the Mexicans Brenda Navarro, Guillermo Arriaga, Juan Villoro, and Jorge Volpi; the Panamanian Rubén Blades; the Chilean Carlos Franz; the Peruvian Fernando Iwasaki; and the Spaniards, Luis Mateo Díez, Rosa Ribas, Manuel Vilas, Adolfo García Ortega, and Aixa de la Cruz.

The Benengeli festival celebrates its third edition this year and is consolidated by its scope, participation of authors and plurality as a great photograph of current Spanish literature. This installment has the ‘epic’ as its central theme, be it its predominance, its absence or its expressive possibilities within the literature as a whole.

With a mixed format —online and face-to-face, in eight cities on five continents— the program offers round tables, interviews and video presentations, radio dialogues, and for the first time it will present fictional texts created expressly for the call by prominent storytellers.

The meetings, accessible to the public in Spanish, English or French, can be followed on YouTube and through podcasts on the Instituto Cervantes Ivoox platform.

‘Benengeli 2023’ brings together authors from seventeen Spanish-speaking countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, Guatemala, Equatorial Guinea, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela . It also incorporates meetings with narrators from the host countries such as Luke Stegemann (Australia), Aleksandra Lun (Poland, based in Belgium), Rob Parker (United Kingdom), Myriam Chirousse (France), or Mohamed Abrigach (Morocco), with the in order to promote dialogue between literary work in different languages.

This international week of letters in Spanish takes the name of the fictitious character that appears in Don Quixote, Cide Hamete Benengeli, as a supposed Arab historian who narrates the story of a Christian knight.

Face-to-face meetings with the authors



A series of talks feature in the face-to-face programming, in the centers of the Instituto Cervantes in each city. Adolfo García Ortega and Luke Stegemann will talk in Sydney; Aixa de la Cruz and Gonzalo Robledo, in Tokyo; authors such as Aroa Moreno Durán, Brenda Navarro, Manuel Jabois, Manuel Vilas and Sergi Puertas debate in Brussels with Aleksandra Lun; the writers Rosa Ribas, Jorge Volpi and Rob Parker will do the same in Manchester; Pablo Martín Sánchez and Myriam Chirousse, in Toulouse; María Alcantarilla, Alfredo Taján and Mohamed Abrigach, in Tangier; and Los Angeles will close the program of meetings with Claudia Salazar, Marta Gené Camps and Eva González Szigriszt.

In Manila, for its part, a round table presents the Tagalog translation of the stories by José Balza, Almudena Sánchez, Karla Suárez, Carlos Wynter Melo, Ana Lydia Vega and Antonio Díaz Olivo.

Audiovisual program: Interviews, micro conferences and stories



The online program, available through the Youtube channels of the Cervantes centers, will have different sections. Conversations, will collect interviews with the writers Piedad Bonnett and Guillermo Arriaga, conversations in which the authors will investigate the epic dimension of their most recent works

Under the title Épicos, a set of short videos will serve as a space for reflection on the theme of ‘the epic’ in their own creations to several of the most interesting voices in current literature, including Cristina Cerrada, Carlos Franz, Ignacio del Valle, JJ Muñoz Rengel, Miguel Ángel Zapata, Javier Serena, Ana Santamaría, Tomás Browne, Sergio García Zamora, Esther Bendaham and Ricardo Chávez.

And once again, in the video section I confess that I have read: ‘epicante’, developed in the two previous editions of the festival, the Lima author Fernando Iwasaki will offer brief pills on some of the most outstanding literary treasures of the past and present of literature in Spanish; this time, from the unusual connection between the universe of the epic and the gastronomic discourse.

As a novelty of this third call, seven outstanding storytellers —Socorro Venegas; Hipólito G. Navarro, Giovanna Rivero, Rubi Guerra, Carlos Cortés, Leonardo Valencia and Carol Zardetto— will present their stories specially created for the festival, available through the festival website.

The Benengeli voices, also on the radio



‘Benengeli 2023’ counts, as in previous editions, with the collaboration of city radio stations in different countries —Panama City, Caracas, Bogotá, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Santa Cruz de la Palma, Santo Domingo, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Seville—will offer interviews and dialogues within the festival’s programming in their spaces.

Among them, the participation of the singer-songwriter Rubén Blades stands out, who will discuss the influence of his music on recent Latin American literature, in a dialogue with the writers Gilmer Mesa and Osvaldo Reyes.

In addition, in other connections duos of authors such as Luis Mateo Díez and Juan Villoro will dialogue; Mariana Travacio and Silda Cordoliani; Ricardo Menéndez Salmón and Jorge Eduardo Benavides; Alejandro Zambra and Yuliana Ortiz; María García Robayo and Justo Bolekia; Maria Negroni and Israel Centeno; Teresa Arijón and José Luis Correa; or Diego Sánchez Aguilar and Kianny Antigua.

Network of collaborators



The initiative of the Instituto Cervantes “Benengeli 2023” has the support of more than a dozen institutions and cultural entities from Colombia, Venezuela, Panama, Mexico, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, as well as Spaniards. Among them, the Loyola University (Spain) and the University of Los Andes (Colombia) and the also Colombian Caro y Cuervo Institute.

Among the media, the Latin American radio stations have collaborated: Radio KW Continente (Panama), Unión Radio 90.3 FM (Caracas, Venezuela), Ibero 90.9 FM, from the Universidad Iberoamericana de México; Radio 10 (Buenos Aires, Argentina); Bao Radio, (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic); Letralia Magazine (Venezuela), Books and Letters Magazine (Colombia); or Spanish, RNE in the Canary Islands of Santa Cruz de La Palma and Seville, and Onda Cero Canarias.