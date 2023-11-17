Vice President Nadia Calviño has led the broad political representation, among whom have been the President of the Basque Parliament, Bakartxo Tejeria; the general deputy, Eider Mendoza; the Government delegate, Denis Itxaso, and the mayor of Zarautz, Xabier Txurruka

The first vice president and acting minister, Nadia Calviño; the mayor of Zarautz, Xabier Txurruka; the general deputy of Gipuzkoa, Eider Mendoza, and the mayor of Bilbao, Juan Mari Aburto, access the parish.

This Friday afternoon, the institutions supported the family of Iván Illarramendi, who died along with his wife on October 7 during the Hamas assault on the kibbutz where they both lived in Gaza, in an emotional funeral that was held in …

