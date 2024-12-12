The institutional (non)crisis of the Fifth French Republic

The motion of censure approved against Michel Barnier’s government, after three months of management since the general elections called by Emmanuel Macron, has opened a deep political crisis in France. It has been described by some analysts as an “institutional crisis” of the architecture of the Fifth French Republic.

The President of the Republic made a monumental mistake by dissolving the French Parliament as an alleged response to a negative result in the European Parliament elections last June. The immediate call for general elections could not be understood by the electorate and the natural consequence was a fragmentation of the General Assembly into three political blocks incapable until now of forming a majority government. The ephemeral Barnier expresses the unmitigated defeat of Macron and the opening of a period of uncertainty, inevitable until a hypothetical general election no earlier than June 2025 due to constitutional prescription.