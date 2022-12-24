The opposition questions the legitimacy of the government’s action, and the Government accuses the opposition of practices related to the coup. The Parliament destroys its image between tangana and tangana. The governing body of the judges —the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ)— has had its mandate expired for four years and with a group of conservative members in open rebellion. The Constitutional Court votes with the same discipline as the parliamentary groups. Who gives more in the endless history of the Spanish political conflagration? Week after week, the public debate continues to dig into a bottomless pit until everyone agrees on at least one thing: institutional deterioration seems unstoppable.

The PP of Alberto Núñez Feijóo stirred up social networks this week with a video that simulated the announcement of the lottery to communicate that the Gordo has touched the rapists and the corrupt. Almost at the same time, the popular Galicians broadcast another Christmas clip in which Feijóo’s successor there, Alfonso Rueda, travels through Galicia on a motorcycle spreading smiles and good wishes, no bad review for anyone. A year ago, that would probably have been the image that Feijóo would have sold to his countrymen. That same image that made some think that his arrival at the leadership of the PP was going to mean a reduction in tension in the deranged Spanish political climate. Nine months later, the current of confrontation that feeds national politics has dragged Feijóo along. And the clash between the Government and the opposition has surpassed the worst moments of the era of confrontations between Pablo Casado and Pedro Sánchez.

The night of Monday the 19th was full of unusual images. For the first time, the Constitutional Court, at the request of the PP, interfered in a legislative process in the Cortes to annul the processing of the norm that sought to overcome the blockade on the replacement of four of its magistrates with the extended mandate. Also for the first time, the presidents of Congress and the Senate appeared one after the other at the stroke of midnight to solemnly announce that, although they complied with the mandate, they considered that a dangerous precedent was being set. Three years of relentless war between the Government and the opposition, with a pandemic and a war involved, had led to an unusual crisis among the main State institutions.

The last few days have produced a certain attempt not to further fan the fire, at least on the dialectical front. In the Government, the initial statements by members of United We Can who advocated disobeying the guarantee court were stopped. The universe of the right celebrated with euphoria what it considers a humiliation to Sánchez in the body in charge of ensuring compliance with the Constitution. Feijóo, on the other hand, has avoided the slightest triumphalist tone. “Even the journalists were surprised because they said that they did not see us happy,” says a person from the popular leader’s core of confidence. “Of course we are, on the one hand, because we have managed to stop an inadmissible maneuver. But, on the other hand, who can be happy with a situation like this?

Feijóo’s team downplays the scope of what might seem like a political triumph. In such an extreme climate, the leading core of the PP fears that the favored party could be Vox. The entry into the Constitutional scene has also had a side effect that could benefit Sánchez: no one is talking about the reduction of penalties for crimes of embezzlement without personal profit agreed by the Government and ERC, a measure that had been deeply disliked in the PSOE . Now the matter has gone to the background and it hardly even surfaced in the last debate on Thursday in the Senate, prior to the final approval of the controversial reform of the Penal Code.

Socialist deputies and senators —including some critics of the president— recounted this week through the corridors of both Chambers that the irruption of the Constitutional Court has suddenly changed the mood of the party’s bases, now revolted by the political and judicial offensive of the right. Those who suspected that the reform of the Penal Code ―with the undisguised objective of softening legal processes against Catalan independentists― was affecting the image of the president, had seen it confirmed in the monthly CIS barometer, which registered a drop of two points in the electoral expectations of the PSOE. But that state of mind was before the collision of stars in recent days.

In their duel on Wednesday in the Senate, Feijóo remained serious while Sánchez smiled relaxed on the bench, without showing the slightest sign of having taken a blow. Members of the Government describe the same picture of the president. “These situations put him, he grows with them,” says one of his interlocutors these days. Once again, these sources vindicate the legend of the resistance manual, the leader who stands up without fear of the established powers. In this case, the “political, media and judicial right”.

The Executive has also deployed to make visible that it has the legitimacy of a stable parliamentary majority. He wants the legal response not only to be championed this time by the PSOE and Unidas Podemos, but also by the entire group of around 185 deputies who support him in the Chamber. With them, he hopes to promote the initiative to circumvent the annulment of the norm that would allow the Constitutional renewal. This time with a more orthodox method: through a joint bill instead of two amendments to an unrelated law —the reform of the Penal Code—, the practice that overturned the guarantee court. The Government is already talking with the groups, but wants to wait until the Constitutional Court makes the arguments of its resolution public. The content of the proposal does not offer many doubts: it will go along similar lines to that of the amendments, in order to change the required majorities in the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) that have allowed the conservative sector to block the relays in the court of guarantee.

All of that could be ready in January. And then? The Socialists deny that they are going to recover the proposal that would allow them to renew the CGPJ in Congress only with their allies, regardless of the PP, by suppressing the requirement of a qualified majority. In its day it already cost it a reprimand from Brussels, and that is what the majority of the Government appeals to, while Podemos seeks support in Congress to relaunch it. The big unknown is whether Sánchez will find some other formula to avoid reaching the elections with an expired and hostile CGPJ, or he will have no choice but to give up the battle for lost.