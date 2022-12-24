Felipe VI will deliver his traditional Christmas Eve speech this Saturday, which is marked by strong political tension at the gates of an electoral year and the institutional clash unleashed after the unprecedented decision of the Constitutional Court to paralyze the parliamentary processing of the articles that reformed the method of election of its members with the question of whether or not it will make a mention of it.

Last year, the King appealed for “unity and dialogue in the face of division and confrontation”, while asking for “respect, recognition and loyalty” to the Constitution. He also called for “understanding and collaboration” of which he pointed out “are necessary attitudes that dignify institutions; even more, they strengthen them, because they generate the trust of the citizens”. “And the differences of opinion,” he added, “should not prevent consensus that guarantee greater stability, greater well-being in homes and give the necessary tranquility to families.”

The government spokesperson and Minister of Territorial Policy, Isabel Rodríguez, yesterday avoided commenting on whether Felipe VI should rule or not on the institutional clash. “On behalf of the Government, I respect the King, what the Monarchy represents, the task and work that is constitutionally entrusted to him, and we will listen very carefully to that speech that is addressed to the nation,” she said in an interview on TVE.

The purple wing of the Executive has already advanced that it will scrutinize the words of the monarch with a magnifying glass. In fact, they consider that it does not have “democratic legitimacy” to position itself on the “serious” institutional crisis derived from the “interference” of the Constitutional in the “legislative power”, and they hope that it will not make a “side” speech again, such as, In his opinion, he did it in 2017, in line with the independence challenge in Catalonia. Then, Don Felipe demanded respect for plurality, not “impose one’s own ideas against the rights of others” and advocate coexistence to avoid again “confrontation or exclusion.”