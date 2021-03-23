The Institute of Technological Innovation intends to build the first computer adopting quantum technology in the UAE

The Institute for Technological Innovation, the applied research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council, announced today that its team of the Quantum Research Center, led by the Center’s chief researcher, Professor José Ignacio Lattori, is working on building a computer that adopts “quantum” technology in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with researchers from the company. “Kilimanjaro Quantum Tech” based in Barcelona, ​​which will represent an important achievement for the region in the current era of scientific breakthroughs in the field of computing.

Faisal Al-Bannai, Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, said: “Today we stand on the threshold of a new era with the advent of quantum computing, and we are proud to start working on building one of these wonderful machines that will help us in various fields from discovering new drugs and making new materials to designing better batteries and innovation Several applications based on artificial intelligence ».

The quantum computer uses phenomena of quantum mechanics, such as “superposition” and “entanglement” to generate and control subatomic particles, such as electrons or photons, which are quantum parts also known as “qubits”, to provide many times more powerful processing power that can perform complex calculations that take It usually takes longer to solve even using the most powerful classic supercomputers in the world.

“The preparatory work has already begun,” Professor Latorre said. “The first step in the process is building and equipping a laboratory and completing the installation of cleanroom equipment, all on the right track. Once this stage is completed, the first qubits will be prepared, distinguished, and measured. We expect to produce the first simple quantum chips (made in Abu Dhabi) by the end of the summer. ”

Professor Latorre talked about the existence of many technologies to build computers that use quantum technology, such as superconducting qubits, ion traps, optical qubits and rotation points, explaining that the Quantum Research Center chose to use superconducting qubits, which is the same technology used by Google and IP M »» in building similar computers, as this technology provides the best qubit technology to extend its scope into a larger quantum computer.

It is noteworthy that the Quantum Research Center is one of the seven primary research centers specialized in the Institute of Technology Innovation, which is affiliated with the Advanced Technology Research Council. His research areas include: autonomous robotics, cryptography, advanced materials, digital security, directed energy, and secure systems. In line with its endeavor to develop innovative technologies to accelerate the pace of change, the Council plays a strategic role in directing, financing and driving emerging areas of research and technology, while stimulating and supporting the building of a sustainable knowledge economy that strengthens the position of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global center for innovation.