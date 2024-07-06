Paola Salcedo’s mother accuses her son Carlos and his wife of Paola’s murder on Instagram: she asks for justice for her daughter’s femicide

A dramatic development emerges in the death of Paola Salcedosister of former Fiorentina defender and current Cruz Azul player Carlos Salcedo. The young woman’s mother, Maria Isabel, has made shocking accusations against her son and daughter-in-law, Andrea Navarro, claiming that they are the instigators of the murder.

Salcedo’s Sister Murdered: Mother Points Finger at Son and Wife

Paola Salcedo, 29, was a prominent figure in Mexico. A model, presenter, and well-known face on social media and television, Paola was killed a few days ago outside the Bardum Circus in Huixquilucan. Initially, it was thought to be a robbery attempt gone wrong, which occurred while the young woman was on the phone. Despite prompt intervention and transportation to the hospital, Paola did not survive due to the serious injuries she sustained.

Maria Isabel’s accusations

Mary Isabel took to Instagram to publicly denounce the alleged instigators of her daughter’s murder. In a shocking post, she wrote:

“The real reason why Carlos Salcedo wants to leave the country is because he and his wife are the ones who ordered Paola’s murder.”

Accompanying it all with the hashtags “Justice for Paola” and “Femminicidio”. Her words were immediately relaunched by numerous accounts, including those of influential personalities such as the music entrepreneur Isabel Gutierrez.

Carlos Salcedo did not respond directly to her mother’s accusations. However, she published a post on social media thanking those who are close to her in this difficult moment, without explicitly referring to Maria Isabel’s serious allegations. Paola leaves behind a son, Lukehad with Nicolas Vikonis, Uruguayan goalkeeper of Celaya.

The accusations launched by Maria Isabel raise many questions and make an already painful and complex story even more intricate. Mexican authorities are investigating to shed light on this femicide that has shocked public opinion and sparked a wave of emotion and solidarity towards the Salcedo family. Meanwhile, the call for justice for Paola continues to resonate strongly on social media, while Mexico carefully observes the developments of this tragic story.

