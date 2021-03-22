The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, together with the councilor for Pedanías and Barrios, Marco Antonio Fernández, visited this Monday the end of the work of the Espinardo pool, located on Calle Marquesa de Peñacerrada, where the installation of a new cover; a new sports space that the City Council will make available to the municipality’s swimming clubs.

«We are taking a further step in improving public spaces in our neighborhoods and districts, with the installation of this new roof; a swimming pool that the City Council will be able to make available to the more than 400 federated swimmers of the municipality ”, highlighted José Ballesta.

Convertible into a summer pool



It is a covered telescopic pool, which allows it to be moved by modules, so that the pool can be left in the open air and can be used as a summer pool during the summer months. The modules are independent – allowing a central module to be opened without opening the end first.

It should be noted that this new roof is made up of curved aluminum arches and longitudinal profiles on its roof and façade, which give the complex a slenderness.

The City Council will make the pool available to the clubs CN Murcia San Jorge, CN Master Murcia, CN Ciudad de Murcia, CD Murcias swim and UCAM CN Fuensanta, centralizing training in this facility; clubs that registered nearly 400 swimmers during the 2019/2020 season.

Six lanes to swim



This project has involved masonry work and the installation of the roof, as well as the air conditioning of this facility. Specifically, it has six lanes for swimming and will open with a maximum capacity of 44 people, due to the health crisis, although the total capacity of the new covered swimming pool in Espinardo would be 90 people.

A decade ago, the Espinardo pool had another cover, and it was used as a winter pool, until the JC1 center was inaugurated. From that moment, the Espinardo pool began to be used exclusively as a summer pool, since the residents of the area came to the new facilities.

In this context, thanks to the work undertaken by the City Council, the Espinardo neighborhood has recovered its swimming pool, improving the quality of its services.

Special anti-Covid device



It should be remembered that the City Council deployed a special cleaning and disinfection device against Covid-19 in municipal swimming pools, with frequent ventilation, cleaning and disinfection of spaces and materials, emphasizing those elements that are for shared use or that may being touched by different people. In this sense, the shared use areas will be cleaned and ventilated twice a day.

All facilities that may be in contact with users, such as toilets, changing rooms, shower areas, lockers and / or infirmary, as well they will be cleaned at least twice a day, being able to increase the frequency depending on the intensity of use of the same.

Likewise, in the event of existence of recreational or sports equipment for use in swimming pools, such as floats, tables or the like, exhaustive cleaning and disinfection will be carried out, ensuring that there is no cross-transmission between people.

In addition, bins equipped with pedal, mats and disinfectant products for footwear will be available to users, as well as hydroalcoholic gels for the washing and disinfection of hands that will be found at the entrance of the facilities, and the closed spaces will be ventilated before and at the end of the day.