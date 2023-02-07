The installation of solar roofs at the Hospital Comarcal del Noroeste saved around 130,000 euros in its first 8 months of operation and prevented the emission of 156.4 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere since March 2022. The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, visited the hospital center, located in Caravaca de la Cruz, on Tuesday, where he highlighted “the regional government’s commitment to environmental objectives in the development of its health activity, for which we are carrying out the plan of measures and actions proposed by the Murcian Health Service, SMS, in terms of energy efficiency”.

With an investment of 283,000 euros, financed with React-EU funds, the hospital has a 374-kilowatt installation on its terrace, made up of 830 modules of 450 watts each, capable of expansion. Pedreño advanced that “it is planned to continue with the expansion of this facility, taking advantage of the space that will be generated with the expansion works of the hospital, as well as carrying out energy efficiency actions in the health centers of the area foreseen in the budget for 2023, for amount close to 82,000 euros ».

This project is part of the energy efficiency measures implemented by the SMS for hospital facilities, presented last October by President Fernando López Miras, and which reflects the regional government’s commitment to renewable energy and savings energy coupled with economics.

These measures cover a set of new photovoltaic installations planned in hospitals that will exceed 6,500 kwp (peak kilowatts) of installed power and the regional government’s health commitment to society and the environment, a new energy and technological scenario in hospitals that It will serve as an exemplary transition in meeting the objectives set towards 2030, and for which 17 million euros have already been provided in the Ministry’s budgets for 2023.

Solutions to reduce the electric bill



The SMS consumed a large volume of electrical energy in 2022: 110,000 Megawatt hours/year in 117 centers, somewhat less even than in the previous year. Specifically, the bill reached 37 million euros last year, compared to 22 million in 2021 and 12 in 2020, mainly due to the increase in the daily Mwh market price in 2022. That is, given a similar consumption the cost shot up 68 percent more than in the previous year. Faced with this, the regional government plans to put photovoltaic solar installations in all hospitals, with an investment of 7,575,000 euros.

Among the challenges set by the Murcian Health Service, and of which this installation in the Caravaca de la Cruz hospital is a part, is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the hospital sector by 38 percent, as well as an energy reduction of between 25 and 33 percent, in addition to a 9 percent decrease in water resources and the use of plastic materials by 90,000 kilos. Also the on-site treatment of waste, close to half a million kilos, in addition to the generation of some 20 direct jobs and 1,500 indirect ones.

These actions are based on four strategic pillars that will increase efficiency and reduce the ecological footprint associated with healthcare activity. It is based on the selective integration of technology, respect in the use of resources, the comprehensive digitization of infrastructures and the promotion and support of R+D+I processes.