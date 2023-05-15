Monday, May 15, 2023, 4:07 p.m.



The Lorca City Council began this Monday the installation of awnings in pedestrian streets of the old town to create shade corridors, reduce the temperature in the summer months and favor commerce in the central hours of the day. 1,500 square meters of fireproof fabric will be deployed in Corredera and Alporchones streets and this year, for the first time, in Pío XII.

The City Council acquired the awnings in 2022 after completing the Life Adaptate European pilot project with very positive results, since after the measurements carried out, a temperature reduction in the shaded areas of five degrees compared to the unprotected ones was verified, and of between ten and fifteen degrees on the ground, so that the thermal sensation is significantly lower in the covered streets.

The City Council’s annual investment in the assembly, disassembly, maintenance and cleaning of the awnings is about 15,000 euros and, according to the Councilor for the Environment, José Luis Ruiz, in the coming years it is planned to allocate budget items for the expansion of the surface, at the request of the neighbors.

In the Arcoíris square, the hoteliers demanded in 2020 that they not retire after the summer and have verified the benefits on their terraces in the winter months. The association of merchants Lorca Centro Histórico demands that they settle in other streets of the historic center such as Alfonso X and Álamo.