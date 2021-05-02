The network criticized the bust of Joseph Stalin installed in the city of Dagestan Ogni. This was reported by the “Caucasian Knot”.

On April 29, a monument to the Soviet ruler was erected on Iosif Stalin Avenue with the participation of the head of the city.

Ruslan Kurbanov, Director of the Altair Foundation for the Support of Humanitarian Initiatives, Senior Researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, filmed the bust and posted a video on his Youtube-channel. “A blow to the feelings of the repressed peoples,” read the title of the video.

Network users, in particular, residents of southern Russia, criticized the initiative, emphasizing their negative attitude towards the Soviet leader due to the deportations of the peoples of the North Caucasus during the Great Patriotic War to Kazakhstan and Central Asia. “Shame on you, in such a month to specially erect a monument to such a tyrant”, “Install a public toilet under this monument”, “As a Dagestani, I feel ashamed and disgusted … …

On May 2, the bust and signature plaque were removed. On whose initiative the monument was removed is still unknown.

In April, the Communist Party announced the construction of a museum complex in the town of Bor, Nizhny Novgorod Region, dedicated to Joseph Stalin. The laying of the first stone of the Stalin Center will take place on May 8.