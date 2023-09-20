Rapper Daria Zoteeva, better known as Instasamka, shared a photo in a revealing outfit and disappointed fans. The corresponding publication and comments appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the photos posted, the 23-year-old performer appeared in front of the camera in black leggings and a long sleeve top with a chest-baring neckline. At the same time, her nipples are covered with star-shaped covers. The girl completed her look with a leather miniskirt and boots with chunky soles and thin stiletto heels.

Fans did not appreciate the artist’s shooting, which they began to write about in the comments under the post. “It’s getting worse and worse every day,” “Apparently there’s nothing left to show,” “This is what happens when you become famous too early,” “Too much,” “Old Dasha is coming back?” – they spoke out.

Earlier, Instasamka spoke about complexes due to her appearance. So, in one of the posts on social networks, Zoteeva admitted that she did not accept her figure for a long time.