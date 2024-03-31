Hated and loved in equal parts, the polarization that grips the world today also leaves its mark on the universe of content creators. Dedicated followers vs. haters Angry people dominate the extremes. In the center, profiles like that of Take a photo of me like thisan Instagram account born in times of pandemic with the aim of parodying the attitudes—quite parodiable, by the way—of the influencers most followed in Spain. What started as entertainment has become an account that today has close to 300,000 followers. The paradox is that now Lorena Macías, its founder, is also a content creator.

Of course, their publications do not share tricks to get rich by investing in cryptocurrencies nor do they reveal the umpteenth item of clothing purchased at Zara. Their posts they echo the blunders of the influencers (almost always refers to female figures) and the impudence and lack of ethics of many accounts when advertising products. “I started uploading memes to occupy my time and suddenly they started going viral. The beginning was spontaneous and unpretentious, but naturally, having always worked in advertising, when I saw that the account brought together a good group of people, I did try to touch the right levers to make it grow,” says Macías, creative professional advertising.

Humor as a tool for criticism

From humor, but without taking it as a joke, Macías shows the lack of scruples of those who take advantage of the almost non-existent legislation regarding the figure of the content creator to profit by recommending articles without warning that they are advertising. Or someone who resells a product on second-hand platforms minutes after having told their audience how much they like it. His followers are, in many cases, regular users of social networks and connoisseurs of the influencers that inhabit them; others are oblivious to this microcosm of unbridled consumerism. All of them connect with the narrative of Take a photo of me like this, and its balance between humor, criticism and reflection. “I think people connect because they are tired of posturing, of the imposed perfection of Instagram and, above all, of being lied to their face. And also because I try to do it through humor, which is a universal and very powerful resource that does not need much context. In fact, the message I receive most is: 'I don't know any of the influencers the ones you talk about, but I laugh at how you say it,” Macías explains to EL PAÍS.

Take a photo of me like this It is, perhaps, the most representative account in Spain but not the only one aimed at this type of content. Jotaderos, an anonymous profile that achieved great notoriety on Twitter before disappearing a few months ago, is another of the most loved and followed. His activity continues on Instagram (more than 42,000 followers), where he comments, among other things, on the truisms and problems of the first world of content creators of all kinds. Outside our borders we find the example that has inspired many of the accounts of the style: Influencers in the Wild, one of the first profiles to point out the absurdity that sometimes surrounds the sector. Created by George Resch (known online as Tank Sinatra), brings together more than five million people, faithful followers of their posts, which reveals the extent to which some content creators go to take their dream photo. By decontextualizing the publications and showing the reality behind the apparent perfection and spontaneity that many seek to sell influencersit is clear that naturalness is conspicuous by its absence.

How are criticisms and parodies taken from the other side? In the opinion of Sergio Barreda, CEO of the agency influencers Keepers, “the beauty of the networks is the plurality they offer and, therefore, there must be room for this type of profiles that base their content more on satire or irony as there has always been in humor; But, as in comedy, the key is always to do it from humor and not from easy criticism.”

Humor is also the hallmark of Models with sciatica, an account created by Laura C. —she prefers to remain anonymous and not give her last name— in July 2020, in which she puts the hypersexualization of women in the fashion industry in the spotlight. The author remembers that the profile “grew in a totally crazy way in less than 24 hours.” His feed It is made up of images belonging to campaigns or editorials where the models appear in impossible positions. The fun is in the text that accompanies each photograph: concise, accurate and sarcastic. The formula is not very new, but it arrived at the right time and without expecting it with its first post He had “more than 500 followers in half an hour. In 24 hours there were more than 20,000… Crazy,” says Laura in conversation with this newspaper. Since then, her community continues to grow and has already exceeded 32,000 followers.

When asked about the possible controversies unleashed as a result of her publications—because, as is known, every person with digital relevance experiences controversy at least once in their life—the author of the profile assures that, “by not focusing on anyone ” Specifically, he has not made any enemies, although “sometimes there has been someone who has entered into an argument for the sake of arguing and I don't waste much time there.” She cannot say the same Lorena Macías, blocked on Instagram by some of the content creators to whom he has alluded in his publications. However, anger is the exception: “It is not the same as me making a parody of a joke or a pose.” memeable to publicly point out that you are reselling the products that a brand sent you yesterday, because that speaks of your professionalism and your ethics. And that, naturally, does not sit well with anyone,” points out Macías, who as a result of the success of his profile has created his own advertising agency, Make me a post like this, and a podcast, Influ-Magical Realismto address issues related to the sector from a more serious perspective.

A sector under construction

From Barreda's experience, not all influencers They react the same to criticism. “Fashion profiles and lifestyle “They are the ones who are attacked or criticized the most, and, therefore, I think they are the ones who have the worst time with this type of messages,” he points out. And he adds: “Humor or entertainment profiles take criticism in a different way and not so much on a personal level.”

Despite growing visibility, public signs of Take a photo of me like this They haven't had too many consequences. “In some cases, brands have contacted me privately to inform me that they have terminated the contract with a company.” influencer as a result of a flagrant bust, but they are very specific cases,” says its founder. “The most notable consequence is that the people who follow me are able to identify these unethical practices that previously went unnoticed.” In this sense, Barreda assures that with this type of profiles, professionals dedicated to the sector can also identify bad practices: “We must recognize that some of these messages and publications, sometimes, help us improve and detect profiles that do not. are doing well or campaigns that are not well executed and, therefore, make us have a thousand eyes on our own. Even so, as in everything, there are profiles that I like and others that I think cross the line of humor.” “This sector is still very new and we have been learning many times from mistakes,” Barreda continues about what is still a nascent business.

So much so that the legislative framework around the profession is practically non-existent. The approval of the popularly known as influencer law (it is really a project of Royal Decree within Law 13/2022, of July 7, General Audiovisual Communication), an unambitious rule, according to experts, which aims to regulate the activity of content creators on different social networks. It will affect, for the moment, a very small number of prescribers: only those who equal or exceed 500,000 euros in gross income (from their activity on social networks or platforms) and who have at least two million followers.