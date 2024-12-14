The power vacuum in Germany awaiting its elections in February and the chain of four governments in France this year point to a turbulent start to 2025 for the European Union, without stable leaders in its two largest economic powers to face months in those where key decisions will be made for the European bloc.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, who has just appointed centrist Francois Bayrou as prime minister, complex situations are faced at the domestic levelboth politically and economically, which could distract them from the debates in Brussels despite the fact that the momentum of their countries is often a key factor in carrying out sensitive or far-reaching decisions in the European Union.

Paris and Berlin are “irreplaceable as engines of the European project”a reality that “goes beyond current events” such as political instability in both capitals, explains European affairs researcher at the Elcano Royal Institute Raquel García Llorente.

“The internal dynamics harm the European leadership of these parties, but the driving force of both should not be underestimated,” he points out in conversation with EFE, where he recognizes the risk that both leaders “act in an uncoordinated manner or look to their own capitals” to address their domestic problems as a priority before European debates.

However, the analyst points out that France and Germany have coordinated in their response to recent major international eventssuch as the fall of the Al Assad regime in Syria or its promotion of an initiative with four other countries, including Spain, to commit to continuing to preserve European and transatlantic security in the face of the Russian threat.

Furthermore, although García believes that “from inertia” both countries will continue to have an important weightemphasizes that other profiles such as the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, or the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, have to some extent filled the leadership vacuum.

Yann Wernert, senior researcher at the Jacques Delors Center, agrees that Von der Leyen is promoting that role, but warns that “cannot replace the diplomatic power of Member States and their ability to mobilize funds and assets” for areas such as defense.

These are two Member States, Wernert points out, which “it is difficult to skip”; without them “there is no one to make the complicated decisions.”

“Do we want some kind of common debt tool at the European level? How do we implement the investment agenda? Are we making the right decisions on the capital markets union? There are some decisions at the technical level, but There has to be someone at the top to decide and it is difficult to advance in this sense without Germany and France,” said the expert.

For Wernert, in the German case the question of legitimacy of positions that the current German Government may adopt “without knowing what kind of political constellation will come next or if they will have the same priorities.

In Berlin, the breakdown of “traffic light coalition” It leaves the country with a minority Executive until next February’s elections, in which polls point to a victory for the conservative Friedrich Merz (CDU), although it is not clear whether he would need coalition partners.

Economic weakness

This political crisis comes when the German economy – often conceived as the locomotive of the EU – is about to close a year practically flat and even threatening with technical recession for the problems of their industry, especially the automobile sector.

The European Commission believes that the elections in Germany will coincide with a certain rebound in its economic activity (it predicts growth in 2025 of 0.7%, compared to the slight contraction of 0.1% this year), a expansion that would breathe life into the entire European economy.

The breakdown of the Government, however, means that there will be no budget for 2025 nor a supplementary budget for 2024 that would have allowed Berlin an additional 11 billion in investments in the face of the poor economic situation.

In France, the New Popular Front and the extreme right of the National Regrouping united to overthrow Michel Barnier’s Government last Wednesday, but Macron has said that will not resign before the 2027 presidential electionsso at least France’s seat in the European Council will remain stable.

However, the political crisis occurs at a delicate moment for its public finances and with a file opened by the European Commission due to its high public deficit (5.5% at the end of 2023) that forces adjustments to be made to tie the accounts if you want to avoid possible sanctions.

Barnier’s Executive had already sent to Brussels a draft budget for 2025 and a fiscal path for the coming years that they had received green light from the community authoritiesbut it is expected that the next French Government will send these documents again with different commitments.

In this context, different members of the Eurogroup reminded the French authorities in their last meeting that They should not abandon their promise of fiscal discipline.