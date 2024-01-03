Social Security Minister wants benefit requests to be resolved within 30 days

The minister of social Security, Carlos Lupisaid he intends to reduce the waiting list for INSS (National Social Security Institute) for 30 days. The statement was made this Wednesday (January 3, 2024), in an interview with the newspaper The globe.

Lupi assessed that the queue at the organ “will never end” and whoever makes this kind of promise is “liar”but stated that the project for 2024 is to reduce waiting times.

“Every month 900 thousand requests come in, 1 million new requests, so every month there will be at least 900 thousand to 1 million people asking and no one solves it like that, you have to check the document, it has to be fair”he stated.

When taking over the Ministry of Social Security in January, Lupi himself had said that he intended to clear the queue during his administration. Then, in September, he went back and said that the measure is “impossible”. The minister reviewed the target and started talking about reducing the waiting time in line to 45 days.

Social Security transparency data, however, has been criticized for delaying updating the queue. Currently, the information only goes up to October of last year.