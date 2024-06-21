The inauguration of the Copa América, the oldest soccer tournament in the world, was witnessed last Thursday, June 20, in the United States.

With 16 teams, 10 from Conmebol and 6 from Concacaf, the tournament began, whose inaugural game was between Canada and Argentina.

The next Monday, June 24, the Colombian team will begin its participation in the cup, when it faces the Paraguay team, at NRG Stadium in New Orleans, United States.

It should be noted that Colombia, in 2001, took the trophy in this tournament which on that occasion took place in Colombian territory, facing the Mexican team in the final, winning by the slightest difference 1-0.

Now, in 2024, with several new players, the Colombian team hopes to do a good job and perhaps fight in a final for that long-awaited cup.

To remember that moment of triumph in 2001, the shipping company Interrapidísimo published on its social networks an emotional video in which the national team coach appears in 2001, Francisco ‘Pacho’ Maturana.

In the video you can see highlights of the victory and the players who at that time led the team to win the cup and it is considered a ‘nice memory’ for the fans of the coffee team.

Players like ‘el Tigre Castillo’, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Oscar Córdoba, Víctor Aristizábal, Mario Yepes, Gerardo Bedoya, among others, remember that moment with joy: “Wonderful moments that will last forever, we made history guys! What a great delivery!”, highlighted Fabián Vargas, among the comments of the publication.

With photographs of these players when they were children, teacher ‘Pacho’ remembers the moment that will surely make some people’s skin crawl.

“Do you know why at some point I said ‘losing is gaining a little‘? I will try to explain it to you with some examples (…) Before this wonderful group won the cup, they had to lose, they had to pick themselves up,” begins the emotional video, in which Maturana urges the young people of the Colombian team to give everything for a new triumph and for bringing that cup home.

At the end of the video, in what appears to be the living room of Maturana’s house, he is accompanied by some of the players from 2001, Óscar Córdoba, ‘Totono’, Fabián Vargas, among others. Likewise, it lists the 23 players who were part of the national team at that time.

“Today we want to tell you that our time has come: Come on, guys!,” Maturana concludes, also evoking the missing Miguel Calero and Elson Becerra.

