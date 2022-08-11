The electric future of Jeep, whose forms have already been spotted in recent weeks, could really be called the Jeepster. The name is by no means new for the American brand, as several models, production and concept, have already exploited it. Since 1948!

The clues are already there. The JJ 516 AV code appeared on the front of the electric model under test. JJ could stand for Jeep Junior, or just for Jeep Jeepster. Jeep’s compact B-SUV could also take a step back in history, going back to the primary origins of the off-road epic. In 1948, in fact, the brand Willys-Overlandlater transformed into Kaiser Jeep and finally into Jeep, had marketed a car with very recognizable lines, calling it Jeepster. 20,000 were produced, thanks to an intuition: to cover a segment of the market, that of small passenger cars, that the brand had never covered. With the trear ration and many deluxe accessoriesit was a car a little out of the canons that would have been typical of Jeeps.

In the sixties, precisely in 1966, Jeep revived the name Jeepster on a car with a long floor. It was put on the market in convertible, station wagon, roadster and pick-up version, with an in-line 4-cylinder engine that was a specialty of the house. Later, exactly in 1998 and 2018, two modern concepts were presented with the name Jeepster: however, they were not considered in terms of marketability. So, should this name be revived 80 years later, the Jeep B-SUV would be a descendant above all of the Willys-Overland car. The American quotes end there: the car will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland, and therefore its soul will be mainly European.

The first electric Jeep could also be sold in endothermic version, presumably leveraging plug-in hybrid technology. However, the all-thermal or mild hybrid variant cannot be excluded a priori. The basic version of the new car should get front-wheel drive, with the possibility of the integral to be mounted on the most performing and accessorized configurations.