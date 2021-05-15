From the Barcelona World Cup 2013 the Spanish synchronized did not say goodbye to a championship with at least four podiums, as has happened in this Budapest European overshadowed by the consequences of the pandemic, the Pre-olympic which will take place in Barcelona in June and the resignation of some countries. All this has diminished the brightness of the competition, in which in some tests they have barely had participation. Be that as it may, artistic swimming has bitten four medals, three silvers (mixed technical and free duo and free team) and a bronze (technical team), at least one reward at 22 months without a big competition.

In this period, the coach Mayuko Fujiki has pulled her imagination to avoid disconnection, organizing different activities, such as the one that recently dealt with the Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee, who overcame leukemia and the Olympic postponement has helped her to be able to return to competition and participate in the Games of your city. “She was a girl who was very close to getting the medal and who was fighting for it for many years, but it changes her whole life from one day to the next.. He had to take that spirit out of the water, he showed that the limits are set by everyone. Faced with these adversities, he kept fighting, and will finally be able to compete, “remarked Meritxell Mas, the team captain.

Blanca Toledano was in charge of making the translations into Spanish and knew the history of the swimmer in depth. “She had controlled everything to get to the Games, but there are things that one cannot control. She showed great mental strength,” he recalls. Also Ona Carbonell, who has returned to the competition after giving birth last summer, commented that “it shocked me a lot, we started crying. We were doing weights and following the video that they prepared for us on the screen. I spoke with Mireia, who knows her. I had no idea how young the swimmer was and I would never have imagined how the story ends. There are different ways to reach a goal. “

The Spanish soloist, who has now participated in the team routine giving way to a new transition, transferred the moral of the video to her case: “My year is being different, but I have managed to get there. The conclusion of this story is that sometimes we have a lot of ego and we do not value living. We have to look less at the navel and see beyond, “he commented. Some values ​​that the synchronized team has, according to Mas: “We are a team that adapts to adversity. This year we have seen it positive, we have focused on perfecting our routines and giving a better image.”