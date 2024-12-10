Since this newspaper published the story behind the ‘foodie’ on January 31, 2022 Joe Burger challengereveals a new project to us in each conversation and interview. Jorge González, the inspector who left the National Police to earn a living eating hamburgers returns to the stage – before passing the exam and putting on the uniform he was a stand-up comedian – to premiere the play The hamburger lord‘ at the La Rambleta theater in Valencia.

As he tells ABC, it is a project that he “wanted to do for a long time”, he even started working on it when he was still part of the police force. «I remember staying with Miguel Segui -writer and director of the play- in the bar below Jefatura to present the idea,” he says.

Now, after succeeding on social networks as the greatest hamburger expert in Spain, in addition to carrying out different entrepreneurial projects in the form of restaurants and travel agencies in the United States, Joe takes the stage to fulfill a dream that he never has lost sight of it, despite turning his professional career towards other tasks.

“I always had a thorn in my side and I have never stopped thinking that I could have dedicated myself to it,” he argues. Thus, he decided to create a theater production company to produce his work in which he stars as himself, but without being him, or something like that. «It’s not about doing my show that I show in the videos, but the other way around, take me out of the comfort zone and put myself in a situation that no one has seen me in,” he told this newspaper.









Joe He has been training in acting for years in acting schools in Valencia and with professionals like Ricardo Jordán or José Ortiz. Now he has decided to debut on stage, accompanied by a team of top-level experts, with extensive experience in theater and television and recognized both in Valencia and nationally.

In this way, a plot emerges to test his acting skills in a production in which actors such as Mireia Pérez, Laura Pellicer, Raúl Ferrando and Toni Misó. “I am convinced that The hamburger lord It is the beginning of something much bigger and as it could not be otherwise, Valencia, my land, will be the first step to take our proposal to other Spanish cities. He defines himself as a multifaceted actor who “wants to demonstrate many things.” His first stop will be a comedy, a “gastronomic thriller” as he defines it.

A story of intrigue and laughter

The hamburger lord is a comedy inspired by the story of Joe Burger himself, an influencer who makes a living eating and promoting hamburgers all over the world, but whose life will take a 180 degree turn when one day he wakes up kidnapped in a basement. The character will have to get away from his foodie world and will experience unexpected situations facing a great challenge and with an incredible ending.

Image of the presentation of the play ‘The Lord of the Hamburgers’



ABC





It is a work that mixes humor, wit and suspense, where Joe Burger will transfer his charismatic personality from social networks to the stage, seeking once again to connect with his followers and demonstrate his versatility and ability to reinvent himself.

In 2023 he created a travel agency specialized in American gastronomy to take owners of Spanish establishments to the United States and discover the best hamburgers. In addition, he has opened 2 of his own restaurants in Cuenca and Valencia, under the name Moflete by Joe Burger. Also He has tried more than 2,000 hamburgers and has participated in various culinary challenges, being one of the leaders of The Champions Burger, the largest gastronomic event in the country where the “Best Burger in Spain” is sought. Regarding his most immediate future and future challenges, he does not reveal any details but warns: «I cannot be still and The next thing I have prepared is going to surprise a lot».