Between May and October 2007, Gonçalo Amaral led the Portuguese Judicial Police team that investigated the disappearance of the girl Madeleine McCann while she slept in a tourist resort in Praia da Luz, in the Algarve. On October 2, 2007, he was removed from the case due to his criticism of the British investigators who joined the investigation and their failed lines of work: he declared Robert Murat, a resident of Praia da Luz, and the parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, about whom no incriminating evidence was later found. Amaral, who would leave the body after 27 years, published several books on the case. First, Maddie: the truth of the lie (2008), confronted him in court with the McCanns, who asked for his withdrawal. They succeeded in the first instance, but finally the Supreme Court of Portugal agreed with Amaral and considered that freedom of expression should prevail over the protection of the honor of the parents. The matter is now pending for the European Court of Human Rights, to which the McCanns appealed against the Portuguese State, to rule. After the reactivation of the case in 2020 with the appearance as a suspect of the German Christian Brückner, who has a long history as a sexual aggressor and who was in the Praia da Luz area on the night of the event, Amaral published in October 2021 in Portugal a new book, Maddie: Enough of the lies., where he analyzes this turn of the investigation and concludes that the new target is a “scapegoat”. In this interview, conducted by email, he talks about it all.

Ask. What feelings does it cause you, 15 years later, the madeleine case?

Response. Of sadness and revolt, because after these years what happened has not been found out nor have those responsible been identified and prosecuted, and because the main concern of police investigators and most journalists is to clean up the image of the parents.

P. has now been declared arguido (official suspect) to Christian Brückner, imprisoned in Germany. What do you think about it?

R. Christian Brückner is a product of police fiction to clean up the image of the parents of the missing girl, and a scapegoat who is blamed for the responsibilities of others. His designation as arguido it seems a simple procedural engineering to avoid the prescription of the case. That action has been requested from the German authorities without having formally questioned Brückner denotes that there is nothing concrete. The Portuguese authorities have not been able to find evidence that implicates him in the crime of the girl, because the disappearance in itself does not constitute a crime.

P. Christian Brückner was one of the pedophiles investigated by your team in 2007. What did they discover about him and why was he discarded?

R. He was investigated like dozens of others, nothing was discovered.

P. What are the errors that were made in the investigation?

R. The main mistake was accepting that the British police came to Portugal to investigate with us, we were quite alone. The other mistake was not having declared arguidos to the parents for the possible negligence in the care of the children, to the parents of the disappeared minor and to the parents of the children of the vacation group who left their children abandoned in their apartments every night.

P. Would your hypothesis about parental responsibility change with the appearance of new evidence?

R. At this time we do not know what happened to the girl, the only thing for sure is that a missing person alert was issued on the night of May 3, 2007, but we do not know if the girl did in fact disappear that day. It is necessary to review all the research and walk in all directions, moving away from the creation of a scapegoat.

P. Do you plan to publish any more books on the case?

R. In Maddie: Enough of the lies., published in October, I review and analyze the German research on Christian Brückner, to which I had access. My conclusion is that Brückner is a scapegoat. He is in prison for the rape of a US citizen that occurred in 2005 in Praia da Luz. The gynecological examination carried out in the hospital according to the protocol for rape cases concludes that it did not exist. The question is how he could be tried and convicted of that crime if the examination of the victim concludes that he did not exist. The Portuguese process was translated into German, except for the gynecological exam, which was handwritten by the doctor, since the translator said it was illegible. There was so much desire of the German investigators to arrest Christian Brückner that the main element of the process is not taken into account. In Germany an individual is imprisoned for a non-existent crime, it is anything goes, a sadness.