New victory for a Insolac Caja 87 unstoppable. The pupils of Eloy Ramírez They have converted the last five games played into triumphs, and with eleven units in the Victorias box, they allow the luxury of aspiring to everything. Before a combative Well Arenas Albacete Basketthe box always marked the rhythm and could even win the average particular, which was estimated at twelve points.

With a lot of rhythm the game began. To the annotation of Franch and Miladinovicreplied a good Tamayo With two triples, which put his team ahead of three and a half minutes (9-5). The match continued in a fist and a mate on the roof of the pavilion of ISSANCE-BAOKO He received the immediate replica of a triple of Zhang, who returned the advantage to the Manchego box with two and a half minutes to play the period (16-14). A partial of 2-8 culminated by Serrano He closed a room with four advantage for the Eloy Ramírez team (18-22).

Upon the second, the Insolac Caja 87 They engaged one more march and managed to distance himself nine points after A two of Bertain (22-31). The good coral of the Cajista team (all the players scored before the break) made the Albacete Basket could not approach on the scoreboard and the Hispanics sent the game to the intermediate with eight of rent (37-45).

Well Arenas Albacete Basket (18+19+22+11): Pablo Sánchez (12), Tamayo (13), from Blas (11), Bono and Zhang (12) -initialquintet-; Artman (5), Al Marín (9), Sima and Bamba Fall (8).

Insolac Caja 87 (22+23+20+20): Franch (7), Herrera (2), Bilalovic (13), Djedovic (14) and Miladinovic (4) -Initrus-; Rafa Santos (4), Issanza-Booko (9), Bertain (20), Serrano (8) and Latorre (4).

Referees: Aranzana García and Sáez Ruiz. Without eliminated. Day 19 of the west group of the second Feb. Park Pavilion.

Finger appears

The Albacete climbed the bet after passing for changing rooms and a 10-2 partial equalized the game. It had to appear Finger To score three and two more one, returning the advantage to the box (49-53). Past equator of the third episode, The Insolac Caja 87 squeezed in defensewhich facilitated that the scorer to detach himself in favor of the Sevillians after a recovery and tray of Rafa Santos, which forced the local coach to ask for dead time (54-62). After that, The difference remained in just three points for the final room (59-65).









Then, the Insolac Caja 87 established in twelve the maximum income in its favor (60-72). The Cajista squad unleashed in the Ecuador of the room and, after two baskets of Bertain and Bilalovic, The Sevillians obtained a +17 in their favor (63-80). From there at the end, a perfect exercise enduring the final envy of the Manchego, which ended up falling before a box that does not stop winning (70-85).