Blogger PBKreviews disassembled the iPhone 15 Pro and showed the design on video

Author YouTube– channel PBKreviews showed a video disassembling the iPhone 15 Pro smartphone and assessed the repairability of the gadget.

The specialist was able to easily detach the display from the case – the author used a suction cup and plastic spatulas. Next, the blogger disconnected the internal cables and wires, noting that there is no glue under the body of Apple’s flagship, as in early iPhone models.

The specialist also managed to remove the back panel of the device using a spatula. The author of the video noted that the design of the smartphone implies quick removal and replacement of the battery. According to the expert, replacing the display should not be difficult either.

In conclusion, the specialist rated the repairability of the iPhone 15 Pro at 7 points out of 10. In the video, the blogger noted that the only difficulty when disassembling the device may be the need not to lose or mix up the various small screws that hold the components of the gadget.

Earlier, enthusiasts of the iFixit project lowered the repairability rating of the iPhone 14 from 7 to 4 points. According to experts, they made this decision because of Apple’s policy, which makes it difficult to replace parts when repairing smartphones.