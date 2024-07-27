Peace in the team

Before diving into the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, On Thursday, Christian Horner gathered around a table Max Verstappen, Gianpiero Lambiase and Pierre Wachè, with the clear aim of restore calm in the team. The number one on the Red Bull pit wall said he was satisfied with the “good conversations” had, underlining the importance of the face-to-face comparison between all those present.

And in the world champions’ box, smiles and harmony have returned, as if nothing had happened. Just like in the radio conversations between Verstappen and Lambiase. Helmut Marko also confirmed the newfound balance: “All solved, it’s not a problem anymore. Everything is fine now.”

Max’s Comeback

At the end of the first day of free practice, Max Verstappen was not too happy with some changes that worsened his feeling in FP2. The Dutchman found himself chasing the McLaren pair of Norris and Piastri and will have to serve a 10-place grid penalty for having replaced the ICE of his power unit.

Christian Horner is optimistic: “We had a good Friday, The shorter runs were very good and the longer runs were ok. We tried a different setup to collect as much data as possible and we succeeded. We are there, Norris seemed to use a more aggressive engine mode so let’s take Piastri as a reference“. Helmut Marko is more pessimistic about the comeback that Max will be called upon to make: “It will be very difficult, At the moment we don’t seem to be fighting for the victorybut let’s see if the changes will work. We are the only ones who can compete with McLaren”.

And then there’s Perez

Another topic at Red Bull is obviously Sergio Perez, called to give a signal at Spa-Francorchamps to avoid being dropped from the team during the summer break. The Mexican finished FP2 in ninth place: “In the central sector he loses too much time compared to Max, he still has to improve. Here we ask him to stay closer to Max and get a reasonable number of points“Horner explained. Meanwhile Liam Lawson will be behind the wheel of the Racing Bulls next week.