Tsunoda ‘overtaken’

“For a pilot in such a situation, it is difficult to be consistent. So It’s not fair to say that it’s all his fault, because lately it’s been very difficult for me too to get the most out of the car and the team knows that. When the car gets better and more predictable, it’s also easier to drive and you don’t have to push the limit all the time”. This is Max Verstappen’s defense against Sergio Perez, a driver who, like a year ago, is experiencing a crisis amplified by the fact that compared to 2023, Red Bull no longer has a comfortable advantage over the competition.

And so, if at least a year ago in the race Perez could recover and ‘fix’ some deficient Qualifying, in this 2024 for months now Max Verstappen is completely alone in the defense of the Constructors’ title. The verdict of the standings is without appeal for Perez. Verstappen has scored 255 points against the 118 of Perez who after a more than encouraging start has run aground. In the last five races Perez has scored just 11 points from a seventh place, and two eighth places one of which in the Sprint in Austria. An unsustainable trend for Red Bull, which is maintaining a safety cushion over its rivals only thanks to the fact that the ‘alternating’ competitiveness of Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes means that these three teams inevitably steal points from each other.

According to rumors, Sergio Perez could lose his place when the gap from Verstappen in the standings exceeds 100 points. Currently, there are 137 points between the Dutchman and Checo. It therefore seems almost impossible that the Mexican will close the Spa weekend without being subject to this clause. Red Bull will essentially decide whether to continue to focus on Perez or whether to give space to another driver.Surprisingly, neither Yuki Tsunoda nor Daniel Ricciardo would be promoted alongside Verstappen.

It is no coincidence that Tsunoda yesterday on the eve of the Hungarian GP responded with great enthusiasm that he would be surprised if Red Bull chose Liam Lawson. According to the newspaper The-Race.comin fact, the New Zealander is in pole position to possibly take over from Perez. On Thursday 11 July, Lawson carried out a test with the RB20 at Silverstone, Red Bull spent the filming day like this and Lawson drove with the Pirelli ‘academy’ tyres that are made available on these occasions. Verstappen gave a reference time and Lawson remained within the range expected by Red Bull, that is, to lap a few tenths from the Dutchman, what is asked of Perez and which Checo has not been able to guarantee recently. Horner and Marko are also divided on the possible replacement for Perez. Marko would focus on Tsunoda, Horner on Lawson. If Lawson were to really be alongside Verstappen at Zandvoort when the track returns at the end of the summer break, this would be another sign of the fact that Horner has the reins of the team in his hands also with regards to the choice of drivers, an aspect historically exclusively in the hands of Marko. For Lawson, it would be a second F1 debut exactly one year after what happened in 2023. In Zandvoort, in fact, Ricciardo’s defeat – a broken wrist after an accident in free practice on the banking – gave way to Lawson who in five races obtained a ninth place in Singapore (eliminating Verstappen in Q2) and two eleventh places in Monza and Suzuka.